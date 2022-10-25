Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion Benchmark Once Again

Tue, 10/25/2022 - 20:04
Alex Dovbnya
The total crypto market cap is back above the much-coveted $1 trillion mark
According to data provided by crypto analytics platform CoinGecko, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization has surpassed the $1 trillion mark after adding an impressive 5% over the past 24 hours. 

It has managed to top the aforementioned mark for the first time since Oct. 5. 

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin managed to top the $20,000 mark for the first time since early October.

In the meantime, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, briefly touched the $1,500 mark for the first time in more than a month.         

The total crypto market is still down significantly from the all-time peak of $3.08 trillion that was recorded last November. 

Bitcoin topped the $1 trillion mark for the first time on Feb. 19, 2021. The entire crypto market surged above that mark on Jan. 7, 2021, for the first time.   

