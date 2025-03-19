Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Add Another Zero? Unexpected Move

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 14:13
    Dogecoin price might be something you don't want to see
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Add Another Zero? Unexpected Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin keeps losing ground and is unable to establish a strong level of support. Once the cryptocurrency market's darling, the meme coin is currently perilously close to a critical price zone that could cause it to drop even further. A substantial decline in DOGE's market value would result from the company's price potentially adding another zero if current bearish sentiment continues

    Advertisement

    According to the price chart, Dogecoin has not been able to overcome significant resistance levels, with the $0.18 mark standing as a significant obstacle. With regular lower highs forming, the price action has stayed weak, suggesting that there is not any bullish momentum. The technical indicator known as the ongoing death cross - which occurs when the short-term moving average crosses below the long-term moving average - indicates that downward pressure is still very present.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The case for any quick recovery is further undermined by the low trading volume that persists. Further declines are much more likely if DOGE is unable to hold above the next critical support level, which is around $0.16. If the asset falls below this range, it may enter hazardous territory and possibly lose another decimal place, dropping below the $0.10 threshold. A break above resistance levels around $0.22 is necessary for DOGE to buck this trend and prevent a more severe decline.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple (RLUSD) Listed on Yet Another Major Exchange
    Breaking: SEC to Drop Appeal Against Ripple
    Just In: Massive $1 Billion USDT Transfer Hits Major Asian Crypto Exchange
    Scam Alert: Crucial Scam Warning Issued by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC): Make or Break Support Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price at Breaking Point, Secret Bullish Solana (SOL) Pattern Formed?
    Wed, 03/19/2025 - 00:01
    Bitcoin (BTC): Make or Break Support Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price at Breaking Point, Secret Bullish Solana (SOL) Pattern Formed?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

     A recovery might result from this indication of renewed buying interest. But unless a powerful catalyst appears, like a sharp rise in whale activity or a general market recovery, a protracted downtrend is still the most likely scenario given current bearish indicators. Dogecoin's price might drop to between $0.09 and $0.10 if it does break through its current support, thereby adding another zero to its value.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Crucial Price Test: Potential Scenarios
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This kind of action would indicate a possible decline in investor confidence as well as more serious market weakness. On the other hand, DOGE might stabilize and even make a resurgence if bulls are able to retake important resistance levels. Given that price action suggests a higher risk of additional losses, Dogecoin is in a precarious position.

    The outcome of the upcoming trading sessions will determine whether the meme coin can maintain its position or if it is on the verge of another excruciating decline. Before making strategic choices, investors should keep a careful eye out for any indications of a reversal.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 13:52
    Stellar (XLM) Price Makes Bullish U-Turn With 8% Uptick: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 13:42
    25.5 Billion SHIB on Move in Past Few Hours – What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    COCA Secures Strategic Investment from Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair Ventures to Drive Mass Adoption of Stablecoin Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of Doge Bringing Historic Dogecoin Partnership to the Indianapolis 500 - With a Mission to Give Back
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    COCA Secures Strategic Investment from Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair Ventures to Drive Mass Adoption of Stablecoin Payments
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Add Another Zero? Unexpected Move
    Stellar (XLM) Price Makes Bullish U-Turn With 8% Uptick: Details
    25.5 Billion SHIB on Move in Past Few Hours – What's Happening?
    Show all