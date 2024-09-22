Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Epic Breakout per This Analyst Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) may be on the verge of a major bullish breakout, according to a prediction by prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

Ali, who has been closely monitoring Dogecoin's price movement in recent weeks, pointed out in a recent tweet that one of the two conditions necessary for Dogecoin to achieve a breakout has already been achieved.

✅The RSI broke the descending trendline on the daily chart.

In an earlier post made Sept. 19, Ali highlighted two key signals to watch as Dogecoin gears up for a bullish breakout: First, RSI breaking the descending trendline on the daily chart and second, Dogecoin surging past the $0.11 resistance.

According to Ali, a condition has been met as the RSI has broken the descending trendline on the daily chart. In technical analysis, the RSI is often used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. A break above the descending trend line could indicate that a change in trend could be imminent. This signal might suggest that buyers may be gaining control, setting the stage for further price gains.

What's left?

While the RSI breakout is a promising sign, Ali stated that what's now left for a bullish breakout for the Dogecoin price is a clear break above the key resistance level at $0.11, which has proven to be challenging for Dogecoin in recent weeks.

As reported, Ali indicated in an earlier tweet that $0.11 stands as a critical level for a Dogecoin breakout given the enormous amount of coins held at this level.

Dogecoin surged this week following the Federal Reserve's long-anticipated rate cuts on Wednesday. Dogecoin rallied for five days in a row after beginning to increase last Tuesday. The surge encountered resistance at $0.11, indicating that this level is a significant barrier for the Dogecoin price.

A break above the $0.11 level would likely attract more buyers and could lead to a sharp upward move, pushing the price of DOGE toward new highs. In this scenario, Dogecoin might begin an up move at $0.12 and then to $0.14.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 2.91% in the last 24 hours to $0.105. If the decline is sustained and Dogecoin breaks below the daily SMA 50 at $0.102, the price could retest the $0.09 support.