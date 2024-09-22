    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Epic Breakout per This Analyst Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    One of two conditions necessary for Dogecoin to achieve breakout already achieved
    Sun, 22/09/2024 - 14:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Epic Breakout per This Analyst Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) may be on the verge of a major bullish breakout, according to a prediction by prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

    Advertisement

    Ali, who has been closely monitoring Dogecoin's price movement in recent weeks, pointed out in a recent tweet that one of the two conditions necessary for Dogecoin to achieve a breakout has already been achieved.

    In an earlier post made Sept. 19, Ali highlighted two key signals to watch as Dogecoin gears up for a bullish breakout: First, RSI breaking the descending trendline on the daily chart and second, Dogecoin surging past the $0.11 resistance.

    Advertisement

    Related
    31 Billion DOGE: What Could Happen to Dogecoin's Price?
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 12:32
    31 Billion DOGE: What Could Happen to Dogecoin's Price?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin to Rocket 518%? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Activated After 14 Years
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,975% as SHIB Price Jumps
    Ripple Exec Speaks Out About XRP Price Manipulation Accusations

    According to Ali, a condition has been met as the RSI has broken the descending trendline on the daily chart. In technical analysis, the RSI is often used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. A break above the descending trend line could indicate that a change in trend could be imminent. This signal might suggest that buyers may be gaining control, setting the stage for further price gains.

    What's left?

    While the RSI breakout is a promising sign, Ali stated that what's now left for a bullish breakout for the Dogecoin price is a clear break above the key resistance level at $0.11, which has proven to be challenging for Dogecoin in recent weeks.

    As reported, Ali indicated in an earlier tweet that $0.11 stands as a critical level for a Dogecoin breakout given the enormous amount of coins held at this level.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Cofounder Reacts to Market Sell-off: Details
    Wed, 09/04/2024 - 16:29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Cofounder Reacts to Market Sell-off: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Dogecoin surged this week following the Federal Reserve's long-anticipated rate cuts on Wednesday. Dogecoin rallied for five days in a row after beginning to increase last Tuesday. The surge encountered resistance at $0.11, indicating that this level is a significant barrier for the Dogecoin price.

    A break above the $0.11 level would likely attract more buyers and could lead to a sharp upward move, pushing the price of DOGE toward new highs. In this scenario, Dogecoin might begin an up move at $0.12 and then to $0.14.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 2.91% in the last 24 hours to $0.105. If the decline is sustained and Dogecoin breaks below the daily SMA 50 at $0.102, the price could retest the $0.09 support.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 12:51
    Top 5 TON Tokens Have 29 Million Users: How Much of Those Are Fake?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 11:53
    Dogecoin Growth Canceled? DOGE Price Saga Takes Unexpected Turn
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 14:58
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Epic Breakout per This Analyst Prediction
    Dogecoin News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 12:51
    Top 5 TON Tokens Have 29 Million Users: How Much of Those Are Fake?
    Toncoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 11:53
    Dogecoin Growth Canceled? DOGE Price Saga Takes Unexpected Turn
    DogecoinDogecoin NewsDogecoin Price PredictionMemecoin News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 11:15
    30 Million XRP Mystery Stuns Major Korean Exchange Upbit
    XRPXRP NewsRipple News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 22, 2024 - 11:00
    $300K per Bitcoin? Chart of Trading Legend Brandt Implies Massive Rally
    Bitcoin Price Prediction
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Epic Breakout per This Analyst Prediction
    Top 5 TON Tokens Have 29 Million Users: How Much of Those Are Fake?
    Dogecoin Growth Canceled? DOGE Price Saga Takes Unexpected Turn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD