    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 40% From Top: What's Next?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin rapidly losing its value, but things may get better
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 14:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 40% From Top: What's Next?
    Dogecoin, which recently peaked locally at around $0.50, has been on a sheer decline, dropping 40%. As the asset tries to hold onto the momentum it acquired earlier in the bull run, the sharp decline indicates strong selling pressure. Given that DOGE is currently trading close to $0.29, concerns are being raised regarding its future course and important levels to keep an eye on. 

    Dogecoin, which was once a strong support level, has now broken below the critical 50 EMA, according to the chart, which is currently at $0.35. With the bears firmly in control, this breakdown shows a change in market sentiment. Around $0.28, where the 100 EMA aligns, is the next significant support level. If this level is not maintained, DOGE may decline to its next crucial support, which is located at $0.21 and is the 200 EMA.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The level of $0.35 now serves as a significant barrier on the resistance side. DOGE must break above this level and reestablish it as support in order to regain its bullish momentum. The $0.38 level is another important resistance zone after that. The volume profile suggests that traders are aggressively exiting positions due to a sharp increase in selling activity.

    Nonetheless, there may be a chance for a short-term consolidation or relief rally as the RSI gets closer to oversold territory at 31. Should buyers intervene to protect the $0.8 support level, such a move would be contingent. In the future, DOGE's course will be greatly influenced by the sentiment of the larger cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin has a difficult time recovering from its sharp losses, but a recovery in market conditions might help stabilize the cryptocurrency. 

    Conversely, additional market weakness might cause DOGE to enter a more severe correction. Finally, the recent losses of Dogecoin highlight how erratic the cryptocurrency market is. To predict the asset's next move, traders should keep a close eye on the $0.28 support and $0.35 resistance levels. For the time being, DOGE is navigating this difficult phase with caution.

    #Dogecoin
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

