Dogecoin (DOGE) Key Metric Gives Bullish Signals

The digital currency Dogecoin (DOGE) has been sending waves through the cryptocurrency market with significant bullish signals, according to recent data from Coinglass. In a surprising turn of events, open interest in Dogecoin has surged by 14.54% in the last 24 hours, reaching a staggering $1.67 billion. This spike in open interest is a strong indicator of increasing investor enthusiasm and commitment to the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

Breaking down the figures, Bybit leads with the highest open interest in DOGE, amounting to $599.31 million, followed closely by Binance with $485.10 million and OKX at $174.84 million. The distribution of open interest across various platforms underscores the widespread interest in Dogecoin, pointing toward growing confidence among traders and investors into the market.

Dogecoin price skyrockets

This surge in open interest is particularly noteworthy given that it follows a remarkable price increase for Dogecoin. Over the past 30 days, DOGE's price has soared over 134%, a movement that has captivated the attention of the crypto community and investors alike. As of the latest updates, DOGE is trading at $0.1853, with a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, cementing its position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in terms of market value.

Moreover, the trading volume of Dogecoin has seen a significant uptick, with a 55.33% increase in the last 24 hours, now standing at $7.89 billion. This increase in trading volume, coupled with the rise in open interest, suggests a heightened activity level on the DOGE market, as more investors are buying into the currency, possibly in anticipation of further price increases.