Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Closer to Surpassing XRP

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading meme cryptocurrency, recently spiked by more than 10%, according to data provided by CoinGecko .

The Bitcoin parody peaked at $0.1975 earlier this Sunday, and it is currently changing hands at $0.195.

Dogecoin is (by far) the best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 20, outstripping Shiba Inu (SHIB), its top competitor. In fact, DOGE is the fifth best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 20. Only Ethena (ENA), Fantom (FTM), ORDI (ORDI) and eCash (XEC) are above in terms of 24-hour gains.

After the most recent price spike, the top meme coin is now closing in on XRP. The latter is only up a modest 0.9% over the past 24 hours. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $32.8 billion and $28 billion, respectively, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

More than $5 million worth of Dogecoin shorts have been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass. They account for the vast majority of liquidated positions ($6.42 million).

The meme coin was one of the most traded cryptocurrencies, generating $2.3 billion in 24-hour trading volume.

As reported by U.Today , the Dogecoin price managed to score a monthly close above the pivotal $0.20 level, potentially turning it into support. This could set the stage for a potential surge to $0.30. In 2024, the meme coin has already managed to double its price. Meanwhile, the aggregate value of joke cryptocurrencies has nearly tripled .

That said, Dogecoin's bullish momentum might be fragile. According to recent IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin is showing mostly negative on-chain signals, with indicates that are based on net network growth and large transactions currently being in the red.