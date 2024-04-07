Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Comes Closer to Surpassing XRP

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Top meme coin inching closer to surpassing Ripple-affiliated XRP by market value
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 11:17
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading meme cryptocurrency, recently spiked by more than 10%, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

    The Bitcoin parody peaked at $0.1975 earlier this Sunday, and it is currently changing hands at $0.195.

    Dogecoin is (by far) the best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 20, outstripping Shiba Inu (SHIB), its top competitor. In fact, DOGE is the fifth best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 20. Only Ethena (ENA), Fantom (FTM), ORDI (ORDI) and eCash (XEC) are above in terms of 24-hour gains.

    Fidelity Exec Shares Surprising Fact About Bitcoin

    After the most recent price spike, the top meme coin is now closing in on XRP. The latter is only up a modest 0.9% over the past 24 hours. The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at $32.8 billion and $28 billion, respectively, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

    More than $5 million worth of Dogecoin shorts have been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass. They account for the vast majority of liquidated positions ($6.42 million).

    The meme coin was one of the most traded cryptocurrencies, generating $2.3 billion in 24-hour trading volume.

    As reported by U.Today, the Dogecoin price managed to score a monthly close above the pivotal $0.20 level, potentially turning it into support. This could set the stage for a potential surge to $0.30. In 2024, the meme coin has already managed to double its price. Meanwhile, the aggregate value of joke cryptocurrencies has nearly tripled.

    That said, Dogecoin's bullish momentum might be fragile. According to recent IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin is showing mostly negative on-chain signals, with indicates that are based on net network growth and large transactions currently being in the red.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

