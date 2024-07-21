    Dogecoin Creator Proposes DOGE to NBA Legend Scottie Pippen

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Scottie Pippen asks about crypto, and Dogecoin's co-creator gives NBA legend answer
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 15:18
    Dogecoin Creator Proposes DOGE to NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Scottie Pippen, the iconic NBA player known for his role with the Chicago Bulls, recently turned heads on X with an intriguing post that has captured the attention of both basketball and cryptocurrency fans.

    Thus, Pippen asked his followers to weigh in on a choice between Ethereum and Solana, two of the biggest altcoins and blockchains currently.

    In response to Pippen’s question, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus made his stance clear by endorsing Dogecoin (DOGE) as the preferred choice.

    As many know, despite its origins as a meme coin, Dogecoin has developed as a culture phenomenon, built a strong community and maintained relevance throughout the years.

    Celebrities in crypto: yes or no?

    Pippen's endorsement into crypto may be seen as part of a recent trend where celebrities are increasingly stepping into the digital currency space.

    Over the past months, a number of high-profile individuals, including musicians like Iggy Azalea and Offset, have publicly engaged with crypto. Azalea even managed to launch her own token MOTHER, which had reached a market cap of $200 million at peak.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Remains to be seen if Pippen will follow Markus' advice and somehow interact with DOGE. Nevertheless, as more celebrities engage with cryptocurrencies, their influence could significantly impact public interest and market dynamics.

    This growing trend suggests that digital currencies may continue to gain traction among broader audiences. However, on the other hand, this may signify the end of the rally we have seen in the recent year.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

