Dogecoin Creator Proposes DOGE to NBA Legend Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen, the iconic NBA player known for his role with the Chicago Bulls, recently turned heads on X with an intriguing post that has captured the attention of both basketball and cryptocurrency fans.

Thus, Pippen asked his followers to weigh in on a choice between Ethereum and Solana, two of the biggest altcoins and blockchains currently.

In response to Pippen’s question, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus made his stance clear by endorsing Dogecoin (DOGE) as the preferred choice.

dog coin obv — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 21, 2024

As many know, despite its origins as a meme coin, Dogecoin has developed as a culture phenomenon, built a strong community and maintained relevance throughout the years.

Celebrities in crypto: yes or no?

Pippen's endorsement into crypto may be seen as part of a recent trend where celebrities are increasingly stepping into the digital currency space.

Over the past months, a number of high-profile individuals, including musicians like Iggy Azalea and Offset, have publicly engaged with crypto. Azalea even managed to launch her own token MOTHER, which had reached a market cap of $200 million at peak.

Remains to be seen if Pippen will follow Markus' advice and somehow interact with DOGE. Nevertheless, as more celebrities engage with cryptocurrencies, their influence could significantly impact public interest and market dynamics.

This growing trend suggests that digital currencies may continue to gain traction among broader audiences. However, on the other hand, this may signify the end of the rally we have seen in the recent year.