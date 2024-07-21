    Dogecoin Lead Issues Major Bull Market Warning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mishaboar from Dogecoin community warns of costly mistakes to avoid
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 13:30
    Dogecoin Lead Issues Major Bull Market Warning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent Dogecoin enthusiast Mishaboar, known for his lead role in the DOGE community, has issued an important warning for crypto investors, particularly those new to the scene. Reflecting on past bull markets, Mishaboar stressed the dangers of "earn" programs and keeping large sums of cryptocurrency on exchanges.

    Advertisement

    Related
    800 Million DOGE in 1 Hour — What's Happening?
    Sat, 07/20/2024 - 11:57
    800 Million DOGE in 1 Hour — What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The contributor stressed that during the last bull market, many ignored warnings about unstable platforms, leading to significant losses. Even well-regarded exchanges like FTX were not immune to failures. Advice is clear: Avoid holding large amounts of Dogecoin (DOGE) or other cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to SHIB Community
    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View
    Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”

    "Not your keys..."

    For those holding or trading Dogecoin in particular, Mishaboar advised against storing large amounts of crypto in hot wallets, such as smartphone wallets or Telegram bots. 

    Instead, he recommended using cold wallets for assets not intended for immediate trading. He mentioned Trezor's Safe 3 model as a reliable and affordable option, while expressing concerns about Ledger's shift toward centralized services.

    Related
    Lead Dogecoin (DOGE) Dev Issues Crucial Reminder for DogeCard Holders
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 13:19
    Lead Dogecoin (DOGE) Dev Issues Crucial Reminder for DogeCard Holders
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A key takeaway from Mishaboar's message is the importance of self-custody. While it may require more responsibility, such as backing up seed phrases and keeping them offline, it provides a crucial safeguard against potential losses or prolonged access issues. Self-custody may not seem as convenient, but it significantly reduces the risk of losing digital assets. 

    DOGE enthusiasts were also advised against exchange programs with yield due to their inherent risks and complexities. These programs might promise high returns, but they come with terms that many users do not fully understand, posing unmeasurable risks.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Jul 21, 2024 - 13:24
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    Jul 21, 2024 - 13:24
    Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Founder Comes Up With Creative Hard Fork Name
    Jul 21, 2024 - 13:24
    Cardano Founder Comes Up With Creative Hard Fork Name
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Lead Issues Major Bull Market Warning
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD