Dogecoin Creator Calls DOGE Dead Community

Fri, 09/15/2023 - 12:26
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin community faces criticism from creator of meme asset
Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin, recently stirred the pot with a candid Twitter exchange. When a user lamented the decline in community engagement, Markus did not mince words. He declared the Dogecoin community "dead" for over a year, criticizing its most active members for creating drama rather than fostering a positive environment.

While his words might seem harsh, they could also be tinged with irony. After all, Dogecoin remains an iconic figure in the meme-cryptocurrency landscape.

The conversation took an interesting turn when another user chimed in, defending the community. They argued that despite the drama, many are still committed to spreading positivity. Markus responded with a more nuanced stance, suggesting that if people have moved on for their own reasons, he is happy for them.

Now, let's talk numbers. Dogecoin's price performance has not been stellar. As of the latest data, DOGE is trading at approximately $0.0618. This lackluster performance might be a reflection of the community's dwindling enthusiasm, as pointed out by Markus.

Yet, there is another angle to consider. Sometimes, a decrease in community activity can lead to a more focused, less noisy environment. This could pave the way for genuine enthusiasts to take the reins and steer the community in a more meaningful direction. So, while Markus' comments might seem like a downer, they could also serve as a wake-up call.

Dogecoin still holds a unique place in the crypto world. It is a symbol, a meme turned into a multibillion-dollar asset. Whether the community is "dead" or merely in hibernation, Dogecoin's cultural impact is undeniable. And who knows? This very public airing of grievances might just be the catalyst for a Dogecoin renaissance. Only time will tell, but for now, the Doge sleeps — perhaps to dream.

