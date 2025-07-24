Toncoin (TON) Price to $5.30? Here's Major Trend to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Toncoin (TON) has declined by over 5% in the last 24 hours, as the asset has suffered the impact of the broader crypto market's altcoin correction. Despite this volatility, Ali Martinez, a renowned on-chain analyst, believes TON could still hit $5.30.

Toncoin's falling volume poses short-term risks

According to Martinez, if Toncoin maintains a price higher than $2.87, the bullish prediction remains on course. The technical analysis indicates that TON has the potential to rise to $5.30, supported by a rising trendline and positive community sentiment.

As of press time, Toncoin's price was trading at $3.13, representing a 5.07% decrease over the last 24 hours. The coin lost 13 cents as it slipped from an intraday high of $3.26 in earlier trading sessions.

As long as Toncoin $TON holds above $2.87, the bullish structure remains intact. A move to $5.30 could be next. pic.twitter.com/dfGZrAqCia — Ali (@ali_charts) July 24, 2025

Investors have also pulled back due to the altcoin correction triggered by the rising dominance of Bitcoin. In the Toncoin ecosystem, trading volume has dropped by a significant 53.94% to $336.14 million.

On the positive side, Toncoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.91, which signals that the coin remains in neutral territory. This suggests that the price has room to increase. However, this might depend on the activities of whales in the ecosystem. If they decide to sell their holdings, it could increase the risk of liquidation.

Critical resistance zones and possible catalyst

For Toncoin to reach the predicted $5.30 level, a reversal from the current low volume is required. If market participants actively engage the coin, its value could gather enough momentum to climb above $3.30.

TON needs such momentum to flip the critical resistance between $3.57 and $3.60. Another psychological barrier for Toncoin is at the $4.00 level. A breach above this level might signal a breakout move to $5.30, as predicted by Ali Martinez.