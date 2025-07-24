Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Toncoin (TON) Price to $5.30? Here's Major Trend to Watch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 15:01
    Toncoin (TON) may lead next altcoin rally with top analyst project its next bullish stop
    Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON) Price to $5.30? Here's Major Trend to Watch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Toncoin (TON) has declined by over 5% in the last 24 hours, as the asset has suffered the impact of the broader crypto market's altcoin correction. Despite this volatility, Ali Martinez, a renowned on-chain analyst, believes TON could still hit $5.30.

    Advertisement

    Toncoin's falling volume poses short-term risks

    According to Martinez, if Toncoin maintains a price higher than $2.87, the bullish prediction remains on course. The technical analysis indicates that TON has the potential to rise to $5.30, supported by a rising trendline and positive community sentiment.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/29/2025 - 15:49
    740,000,000 Toncoin Forms Major Support, Is TON Price Safe?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    As of press time, Toncoin's price was trading at $3.13, representing a 5.07% decrease over the last 24 hours. The coin lost 13 cents as it slipped from an intraday high of $3.26 in earlier trading sessions.

    Investors have also pulled back due to the altcoin correction triggered by the rising dominance of Bitcoin. In the Toncoin ecosystem, trading volume has dropped by a significant 53.94% to $336.14 million.

    On the positive side, Toncoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.91, which signals that the coin remains in neutral territory. This suggests that the price has room to increase. However, this might depend on the activities of whales in the ecosystem. If they decide to sell their holdings, it could increase the risk of liquidation.

    Critical resistance zones and possible catalyst

    For Toncoin to reach the predicted $5.30 level, a reversal from the current low volume is required. If market participants actively engage the coin, its value could gather enough momentum to climb above $3.30.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 06/20/2025 - 15:59
    Toncoin (TON) Rebound Stuns Market Bears, $4 Breakout Incoming?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    TON needs such momentum to flip the critical resistance between $3.57 and $3.60. Another psychological barrier for Toncoin is at the $4.00 level. A breach above this level might signal a breakout move to $5.30, as predicted by Ali Martinez.

    Bullish sentiment, similar to the announcement of a 10-year golden UAE visa for ecosystem stakeholders, could act as a catalyst for a massive rebound.

    #Toncoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 24, 2025 - 14:05
    Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Strong Bitcoin Strategy in Just 4 Words
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 24, 2025 - 13:57
    'Least Dramatic Drop Ever': Top XRP Trader Speaks out on Ethereum
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The CMC Group Unveils its Dual Token Ecosystem: With FUST & FUSD Igniting the Next Frontier in Stablecoin Innovation
    Toobit Launches Flagship International Futures Tournament (TIFT) with 3,000,000 USDT Prize Pool
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M in Presale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Price to $5.30? Here's Major Trend to Watch
    Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Strong Bitcoin Strategy in Just 4 Words
    'Least Dramatic Drop Ever': Top XRP Trader Speaks out on Ethereum
    Show all