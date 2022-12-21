Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for December 21

Wed, 12/21/2022 - 16:07
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has DOGE found local bottom yet?
DOGE Price Analysis for December 21
The bearish trend remains relevant despite occasional bounce backs on the market.

Top 10 coins

DOGE has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 1.41%.

On the local chart, the price of DOGE has bounced back to the support at $0.07202 and set the resistance at $0.07369. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure.

If it happens near the $0.07350 mark, there are chances to see a breakout tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is not so clear as bulls could not keep yesterday's rise. In this regard, the more likely scenario is ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.073-$0.074.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the rate keeps trading near the support level at $0.07053. If nothing changes by the end of the week, the breakout of the mentioned mark may lead to the test of the $0.065 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.07319 at press time.

article image
