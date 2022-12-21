DOGE Price Analysis for December 21

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The bearish trend remains relevant despite occasional bounce backs on the market.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 1.41%.

On the local chart, the price of DOGE has bounced back to the support at $0.07202 and set the resistance at $0.07369. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure.

If it happens near the $0.07350 mark, there are chances to see a breakout tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is not so clear as bulls could not keep yesterday's rise. In this regard, the more likely scenario is ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.073-$0.074.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the rate keeps trading near the support level at $0.07053. If nothing changes by the end of the week, the breakout of the mentioned mark may lead to the test of the $0.065 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.07319 at press time.