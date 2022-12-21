ETH and SOL Price Analysis for December 21

Bulls could not keep their slight rise going as the rates of most of the coins are going down.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is an exception to the rule, rising by 0.19% over the last 24 hours.
The rate of Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading in the middle of a wide range, between the support at $1,071 and the resistance at $1,350.
Currently, there are no prerequisites for growth or decline as none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,214 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is more of a loser than Ethereum (ETH), falling by almost 2% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, the price of Solana (SOL) is slowly approaching the support at $11.27. If buyers lose the vital $12 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $10 zone.
SOL is trading at $12.09 at press time.