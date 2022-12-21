ETH and SOL Price Analysis for December 21

Original U.Today article

Bulls could not keep their slight rise going as the rates of most of the coins are going down.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is an exception to the rule, rising by 0.19% over the last 24 hours.

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading in the middle of a wide range, between the support at $1,071 and the resistance at $1,350.

Currently, there are no prerequisites for growth or decline as none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,214 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is more of a loser than Ethereum (ETH), falling by almost 2% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, the price of Solana (SOL) is slowly approaching the support at $11.27. If buyers lose the vital $12 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $10 zone.

SOL is trading at $12.09 at press time.