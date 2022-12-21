Original U.Today article

ETH and SOL Price Analysis for December 21

Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoin can withstand market's bearish mood?
Bulls could not keep their slight rise going as the rates of most of the coins are going down.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is an exception to the rule, rising by 0.19% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading in the middle of a wide range, between the support at $1,071 and the resistance at $1,350.

Currently, there are no prerequisites for growth or decline as none of the sides has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,214 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is more of a loser than Ethereum (ETH), falling by almost 2% since yesterday.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, the price of Solana (SOL) is slowly approaching the support at $11.27. If buyers lose the vital $12 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $10 zone.

SOL is trading at $12.09 at press time.

