DOGE Developers Prepare for Next Dogecoin Core System Upgrade

A Dogecoin developer who goes by the name "Bluezr" on Twitter has hinted at ongoing work on a Dogecoin Core upgrade.

"Bluezr" speaks of work on Dogecoin's minor build system upgrade in consolidation while sharing a Github repo that indicated ongoing contributions, reviews and feedback for Dogecoin core 1.14.7.

The most recent Dogecoin core version, 1.14.6, was released in July 2022, improving security, efficiency and the user interface.

Dogecoin Core 1.14.6 included several security updates, changes to the existing fee system and several new features. This version reduced the recommended dust limit for all Dogecoin network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.

A modification in the setup of the wallet backup directory and a limit on the maximum number of addnode records were also among the "breaking changes."

Patrick Lodder, the Dogecoin core developer, made it known that vulnerabilities identified in Halborn Security's security disclosure for Dogecoin Core had been addressed in version 1.14.6.

In March, Halborn, a blockchain security firm, disclosed critical vulnerabilities in Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 and older versions. An additional 280 instances of blockchain software developed on the Bitcoin Blockchain were affected by the vulnerabilities. Halborn confirmed in its report that the issue was fixed in the most recent upgrade.

While the scope of the upcoming Dogecoin core upgrade was not available at the time of writing, it is expected that the upgrade would build on the previous one with even more improvements to increase Dogecoin's security and functionality.

In recent news, Inevitable 360, a Dogecoin developer, shared ongoing work on "Shibe Tips," which generates a Dogecoin Tips URL that enables mobile devices to instantly ask for the Dogecoin Wallet, while on other platforms it displays a QR code and users' Doge address.

"Shibe Tip" saw website improvements, with the Doge Address Validator added and ready to be deployed as open source.