DOGE Developers Prepare for Next Dogecoin Core System Upgrade

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 14:39
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin core system upgrade on horizon as DOGE devs ramp up efforts
DOGE Developers Prepare for Next Dogecoin Core System Upgrade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A Dogecoin developer who goes by the name "Bluezr" on Twitter has hinted at ongoing work on a Dogecoin Core upgrade. 

"Bluezr" speaks of work on Dogecoin's minor build system upgrade in consolidation while sharing a Github repo that indicated ongoing contributions, reviews and feedback for Dogecoin core 1.14.7.

The most recent Dogecoin core version, 1.14.6, was released in July 2022, improving security, efficiency and the user interface.

Dogecoin Core 1.14.6 included several security updates, changes to the existing fee system and several new features. This version reduced the recommended dust limit for all Dogecoin network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.

A modification in the setup of the wallet backup directory and a limit on the maximum number of addnode records were also among the "breaking changes."

Related
Dogecoin Resolves Critical Vulnerability Across 280 Chains

Patrick Lodder, the Dogecoin core developer, made it known that vulnerabilities identified in Halborn Security's security disclosure for Dogecoin Core had been addressed in version 1.14.6.

In March, Halborn, a blockchain security firm, disclosed critical vulnerabilities in Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 and older versions. An additional 280 instances of blockchain software developed on the Bitcoin Blockchain were affected by the vulnerabilities. Halborn confirmed in its report that the issue was fixed in the most recent upgrade.

While the scope of the upcoming Dogecoin core upgrade was not available at the time of writing, it is expected that the upgrade would build on the previous one with even more improvements to increase Dogecoin's security and functionality.

In recent news, Inevitable 360, a Dogecoin developer, shared ongoing work on "Shibe Tips," which generates a Dogecoin Tips URL that enables mobile devices to instantly ask for the Dogecoin Wallet, while on other platforms it displays a QR code and users' Doge address.

"Shibe Tip" saw website improvements, with the Doge Address Validator added and ready to be deployed as open source.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Massive $7 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Options Countdown: Price Implications Unveiled
06/29/2023 - 14:16
Massive $7 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Options Countdown: Price Implications Unveiled
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple Case Arguments Used in Coinbase Response to SEC Suit: Pro-Ripple Lawyer
06/29/2023 - 14:00
Ripple Case Arguments Used in Coinbase Response to SEC Suit: Pro-Ripple Lawyer
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 300 Trillion Resistance Raises Some Concerns
06/29/2023 - 13:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 300 Trillion Resistance Raises Some Concerns
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan