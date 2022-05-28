Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 28

Sat, 05/28/2022 - 17:00
Denys Serhiichuk
How great is the chance to see a bounceback of the meme coins?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 28
The weekend has started with the fall of the crypto market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, the rate of DOGE has risen by 3.66%.

DOGE/USD

As mentioned before, DOGE is the only coin out of the top 10 list that is located in the green zone.

Despite the growth today, the price is far away from the crucial levels, which means that DOGE might keep trading sideways.

The low volume confirms such a scenario. However, if the fall continues and the weekly candle fixes below $0.08, the next week can be bearish for the meme coin.

DOGE is trading at $0.0817 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, SHIB has not followed the rise of the meme coin, going down by 0.21%.

SHIB is trading near its crucial zone at $0.000010. The selling volume remains high, which confirms that it is too early to think about a reversal. In this case, fixation below the mentioned mark can be a prerequsite for the drop to the support at $0.00000907 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001072 at press time.

article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

