DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 28

How great is the chance to see a bounceback of the meme coins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with the fall of the crypto market; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, the rate of DOGE has risen by 3.66%.

DOGE/USD

As mentioned before, DOGE is the only coin out of the top 10 list that is located in the green zone.

Despite the growth today, the price is far away from the crucial levels, which means that DOGE might keep trading sideways.

The low volume confirms such a scenario. However, if the fall continues and the weekly candle fixes below $0.08, the next week can be bearish for the meme coin.

DOGE is trading at $0.0817 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, SHIB has not followed the rise of the meme coin, going down by 0.21%.

SHIB is trading near its crucial zone at $0.000010. The selling volume remains high, which confirms that it is too early to think about a reversal. In this case, fixation below the mentioned mark can be a prerequsite for the drop to the support at $0.00000907 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001072 at press time.