Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 27

Price Analysis
Wed, 04/27/2022 - 15:44
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the meme coins outperform the overall market decline?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears remain more powerful than bulls, controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers among the top 20 coins. The rate of the meme coin has dropped by 8% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Bears have almost absorbed the recent sharp rise, which means that buyers have not accumulated enough energy yet for a further move. If the sellers' pressure continues and the daily candle closes around the $.01251 mark, one can expect a decline to the nearest support at $0.1065 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1387 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB is almost unchanged, with a decline of only 0.11%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight drop, SHIB is nether bullish nor bearish as the price keeps locating in the range between the support at $0.00001695 and the resistance at $0.00003523. However, if the decline continues, the test of the support may take place next month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002314 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Welly to Join Shiba Inu Burning Bandwagon
04/27/2022 - 20:01
Welly to Join Shiba Inu Burning Bandwagon
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin ATM Installed in Mexican Senate Building
04/27/2022 - 18:27
Bitcoin ATM Installed in Mexican Senate Building
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image UAE's Real Estate Giant Starts Accepting Cryptocurrencies
04/27/2022 - 17:14
UAE's Real Estate Giant Starts Accepting Cryptocurrencies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya