DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 27

Original U.Today article

Can the meme coins outperform the overall market decline?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears remain more powerful than bulls, controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers among the top 20 coins. The rate of the meme coin has dropped by 8% over the last 24 hours.

Bears have almost absorbed the recent sharp rise, which means that buyers have not accumulated enough energy yet for a further move. If the sellers' pressure continues and the daily candle closes around the $.01251 mark, one can expect a decline to the nearest support at $0.1065 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1387 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB is almost unchanged, with a decline of only 0.11%.

Despite a slight drop, SHIB is nether bullish nor bearish as the price keeps locating in the range between the support at $0.00001695 and the resistance at $0.00003523. However, if the decline continues, the test of the support may take place next month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002314 at press time.