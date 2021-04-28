Terra Virtua NFT Team Launches Hashmasks Competition: Details

News
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 10:27
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Leading NFT-focused startup Terra Virtua invites all enthusiasts to take part in Hashmasks competition
Terra Virtua NFT Team Launches Hashmasks Competition: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Terra Virtua HQ, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, has shared an udpate on its partnership with NFT designers Hashmasks. Anyone who is interested in digital collectibles can join the contest and win a unique prize.

Introducing vFlects by Hashmasks

vFlects by Terra Virtua are digital collectibles that represent characters with unique superpowers. An internal core gives power to each vFlect: the ocular sensors of each vFlect reflect the character's superpower.

Now the Terra Virtua team has decided to release a series of vFlects in partnership with the Hashmasks team, a startup that creates tokenized masks of fictional characters.

The first-ever non-fungible tokens created via this partnership will be released on the Terra Virtua marketplace on April 30, 2021, with more releases to come.

To promote the accomplisment of this milestone, both teams are launching contests on social media.

Large-scale NFT competition announced

All Internet users who register on a special website before April 28, 2021, are eligible for this contest. Besides registration, a mention on social media is required.

The winners of the contest will be rewarded with one of Hashmasks' vFlects. So, there is a chance to get a new-gen digital collectible first.

Terra Virtua is a veteran of the NFT segment: it was founded in 2016 while, in 2018, the platform was activated in mainnet. Terra Virtua addresses many NFT-focused use cases and has a native coin, TVK.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Terra Virtua NFT Team Launches Hashmasks Competition: Details
04/28/2021 - 10:27

Terra Virtua NFT Team Launches Hashmasks Competition: Details
Vladislav Sopov
article image Elon Musk’s Tweet Just Pushed DOGE Market Cap $3 Billion Higher
04/28/2021 - 09:01

Elon Musk’s Tweet Just Pushed DOGE Market Cap $3 Billion Higher
Yuri Molchan
article image Grayscale Adds $2.5 Billion in XLM, LINK, BAT, MANA and Other Altcoins
04/28/2021 - 08:09

Grayscale Adds $2.5 Billion in XLM, LINK, BAT, MANA and Other Altcoins

Yuri Molchan