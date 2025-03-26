DIA's Lumina Kicks off in Mainnet, Onboards Ripple and Stellar's Solutions

Advertisement

DIA (Decentralized Information Asset), an innovative decentralized financial data platform, announces the mainnet launch of its Lumina solution. Powered by DIA's Lasernet technology, it offers an entirely new level of transparency for blockchain oracles.

According to the official announcement by DIA, a developer of open-source digital finance infrastructure, its hotly anticipated solution, Lumina, is finally live in mainnet. Lumina leverages fully on-chain and transparent architecture, which makes every step of the data journey — from sourcing to computation — verifiable.

For the first time, developers, institutions and blockchain networks can participate in and audit oracle operations directly. Lumina introduces an open, permissionless environment where anyone can contribute to data sourcing or deploying their own oracle contracts, aligning oracles with the transparent ethos of blockchain itself.

At the core of Lumina is DIA Lasernet, a purpose-built decentralized network for fully trustless and verifiable oracles. It leverages Arbitrum’s optimistic rollup technology and a modular data availability (DA) layer.

Dillon Hanson, Head of Business Development at DIA, explains the importance of this release for blockchain data usage in DeFi and beyond:

For years, oracles have been considered a necessary evil by many—an infrastructure layer blockchain builders had no choice but to trust. That stops now. DIA Lumina isn’t just another oracle stack. It’s the first one that doesn’t ask you to trust it at all. By putting every transaction, price feed, and computation on-chain, we’re not just competing with existing oracles—we’re making them obsolete.

Lasernet processes oracle transactions publicly, verifiably and at a low cost, while inheriting Ethereum’s security. By putting the entire data lifecycle on-chain, Lasernet removes reliance on off-chain, multi-sig-controlled nodes, ensuring full transparency from source to execution.

Ripple, Stellar migrate to DIA's solutions

As of press time, many heavyweight blockchain companies are already building on top of DIA's oracle infrastructure solutions.

Ripple chose DIA to provide XRPL blockchain with oracle services instead of competitive solutions because of its fully transparent design that meets the standards of institutions and regulators.

Ripple and Stellar are just some of the names integrating DIA, recognizing that transparent data solutions are essential for institutional adoption.

As blockchains gear up to process trillions in value driven by Real-World Assets (RWAs), the on-chain asset class that the space is eyeing as the main growth opportunity, solutions like DIA's Lumina become essential for data integrity and transparency.