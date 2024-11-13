    DeFi Ecosystem Kava Launches Meme Coin Platform HARD.fun

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    HARD.fun addresses need for decentralized meme coin platform, where value of tokens is properly distributed among communities
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 14:00
    DeFi Ecosystem Kava Launches Meme Coin Platform HARD.fun
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Kava, a DeFi ecosystem, has introduced HARD.fun, a decentralized platform for creating meme coins that aims to fairly distribute their value within communities.

    With Kava, users can lend, borrow and trade digital assets, and the new HARD.fun platform takes this further by automating token creation through an AI-powered chatbot.

    This chatbot interacts with Kava Chain and any EVM or Cosmos-based networks to create custom tokens based on user specifications.

    Additionally, Kava AI can help manage community interactions by enabling AI agents to post updates directly to social media. 

    With Kava Chain's cross-chain bridge, meme coins launched on HARD.fun can span multiple blockchain ecosystems, including Kava EVM, Ethereum, Cosmos and eventually BNB Chain, Solana and Tron.

    The platform also allows users to define tokenomics and participate in governance decisions about HARD.fun’s future goals and features, making it accessible for wide community engagement in meme coin creation and management.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

