DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in Early Q1, 2024 while Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) Top Altcoins Capitalization Metrics Surge

article image
Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) multi-level pre-sale campaign in focus for altcoiners
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 9:59
You always have to plan ahead of time when making investments so you can get the best returns. If you are planning your next move, you need to know enough about the market and the tokens you hold or want to buy. 

We provide an overview of specific tokens, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to help you understand their current positions and possible price movements. 

Also on our list of tokens is DeeStream (DST), a novel pre-sale altcoin.

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Cardano (ADA) community keeps optimism

Not much has been observed with Cardano (ADA) very recently. Since the start of February, Cardano (ADA) has maintained a level above $0.49, although just above that at times. 

7-day charts say Cardano (ADA) is 5% worse than it was a week ago, but this is likely short-term as the token continues to trade around $0.50.

Dogecoin (DOGE) value remain unchanged

$0.0788 is the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) and press time, down from prices yesterday and a week ago. While this temporary drop in price is expected to change, it will worry Dogecoin (DOGE) holders to some extent. 

This recent drop also sees Dogecoin (DOGE) 2% worse than it was at this point last month. 

What to expect from DeeStream (DST)?

There is plenty to look forward to with the innovative streaming project, DeeStream (DST). It moves content closer to users and takes power away from centralized setups that are often disconnected from the content itself. Instead, token holders and an actively involved community will have the power over DeeStream (DST).

Speed is another area where DeeStream (DST) excels. Using cryptos, it offers quicker transactions and less waiting times. This applies to both deposits and withdrawals, and is especially good for streamers who face lengthy delays to make withdrawals. In all this, DeeStream (DST) has a transparent ecosystem, much better than other platforms.

Investors can also expect captivating returns from investing in DeeStream (DST). 

Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here

#DeeStream
