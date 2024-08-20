daGama Post-and-Earn App Allows Users to Earn Rewards for Their Recommendations

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched in early Q2 2024, daGama aims to revolutionize how people share recommendations by introducing the Review&Earn concept, which allows users to earn rewards for helpful and genuine reviews. daGama leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI), DAO principles, and the Arbitrum (ARB) blockchain to create a reliable and tamper-proof recommendation system.

Advertisement

daGama is transforming the online reviews industry

daGama, the groundbreaking recommendation platform, is pioneering change in the online review industry by utilizing blockchain and AI technology to address its inherent challenges. Ratings and reviews play a significant role in customer decision-making, yet the current state of the online review industry is fraught with issues. Studies reveal that up to 30% of online reviews are fake, and multiple survey results indicate that over 80% of customers encountered fake reviews in 2023.

To tackle this problem and restore trust in customer reviews, daGama has developed a Multi-Level Anti-Fake System (MLAFS) and introduced the new Review&Earn concept, which incentivizes users to write honest and useful reviews.

A major flaw in the current review system is the lack of motivation for customers to leave reviews, as there is no financial incentive. On the other hand, businesses heavily rely on customer ratings, and the fierce competition for consumer attention forces businesses to reinvest a significant portion of their revenue in marketing. Without this, venues risk becoming irrelevant and forgotten. To create a better image and boost sales, some businesses engage in unethical practices, such as purchasing fake reviews on freelance platforms like Fiverr or Upwork to artificially boost their ratings.

The launch of daGama’s ecosystem is poised to innovate the recommendation industry, providing a solution to the fake reviews problem and rewarding users who recommend cafes, hotels, spa & wellness centers, entertainment venues, and other locations.

Review&Earn: How to earn from reviews with daGama

Unlike other recommendation services, daGama focuses solely on user-generated recommendations rather than marketing-driven content. Users contribute to the app’s interactive dynamic map by adding new spots, writing reviews, and updating information about restaurants, hotels, hobby centers, beauty salons and barbershops, as well as sports and entertainment venues.

When a new review is submitted, it is first analyzed by daGama’s AI engine. If the initial fake-filter is passed, the recommendation becomes visible to daGama’s human moderators and community, who can upvote or downvote the review. Recommendations that receive positive ratings from the community reward their authors with tokens, which can be spent online, withdrawn, or traded for USDT or other stablecoins. The more useful recommendations you make, the more tokens you receive.

daGama also allows users to earn by adding new locations to the app’s interactive map. Contributors who list new venues receive a permanent share from all the rewards that are given to the location’s reviewers.

How daGama utilizes blockchain and AI tech

daGama is the first platform to fully utilize blockchain and AI technologies to transform the online review industry. One reason fake reviews are so difficult to eliminate is the need for extensive human moderation, which requires significant resources. daGama’s MLAFS uses an AI-solution to create an initial fake-filter that detects most fake reviews before they’re published. Moreover, daGama embraces DAO principles, allowing the community to have a significant influence on the project's development. Specifically, daGama’s real-world map of the best hotels, restaurants, and venues is shaped entirely by user reviews and recommendations.

To further enhance user experience and satisfaction, daGama developed the Vasco-AI algorithm, which leverages the latest GPT and machine learning engines. Vasco provides users with thoughtful, personalized recommendations based on their preferences and past experiences.

daGama in 2024: Project launch and development

daGama is currently finalizing its closed beta phase, with over 2,000 contributors helping to identify bugs and refine the ecosystem’s features. The public launch of daGama’s multi-platform app is scheduled for the second half of 2024, with megacities like Paris, Dubai, and London to be added first. Alongside the app launch, daGama’s 2024 roadmap includes listing of the ecosystem's token on global tier-1 centralized exchanges and leading EVM-based decentralized exchanges. Additionally, daGama plans to release special NFT collections and membership cards that unlock extra privileges and features.

daGama is supported by prominent venture capital firms such as Croc Capital, MergeWave Capital, Regolith, Gotbit Hedge Fund, and angel investors associated with Animoca Brands, Presto Ventures, and The Venture City. The project also benefits from a powerful advisory board with deep ties to global Web3 ecosystems, including Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), and GMX.IO (GMX).

daGama’s mission is to create the first topographical-based recommendation platform, where the ratings of hotels, restaurants, and venues are determined by product quality and user satisfaction, rather than marketing. The ecosystem leverages the power of blockchain and AI to transform the online review industry, eliminating fake reviews and incentivizing users to share sincere and useful recommendations that will be rewarded by the community.