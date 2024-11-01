CZ Shares Crypto Selfie with Legendary “Hide The Pain Harold” Meme Guy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The cofounder and former CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has published a selfie from a recently attended crypto event.

CZ made an appearance at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai, sharing a selfie with a guy who looks like a legendary man from a popular meme. X commentators have shared other photos from the event to prove that this is indeed András Arató.

CZ and "Harold" in one selfie

The selfie shared by CZ features him and András Arató – the Hungarian man holding a cup of coffee or tea whose photo was used in the legendary “Hide the Pain Harold” meme. This meme became widely famous due to Arato’s facial expression – he is forcing a smile that makes internet users think he is smiling despite some inner struggle, pain or discomfort.

Advertisement

András Arató has become a guest of various public events, especially those that are dedicated to that meme. However, it seems that this man could be into crypto, and he attended Binance Blockchain Week this time, taking a selfie with CZ.

The Binance cofounder commented on the photo, saying: “Who said crypto is stressful?”

CZ releases new project in beta

Less than 24 hours ago, CZ announced that his new brainchild had finally been launched in beta – Giggle Academy. It is a nonprofit project that offers free of charge lessons in math, English and blockchain to underprivileged children.

He tweeted that Giggle Academy has been launched in closed beta. A total of 2,400 invitations were sent out, and currently there are a few hundred testers. “Still early,” CZ commented, using the phrase popular within the crypto community, especially regarding Bitcoin.

.@GiggleAcademy launched in close beta, with 2400 invitations sent and a few hundred testers now. Still early. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 31, 2024

However, a small issue has emerged, and CZ addressed it on his X account; many invitations were sent to users via email. An X user tagged CZ, asking if that link was safe to click on and download the file.

The founder of the project tweeted that inviting people via email is “a huge security hazard.” He promised to fix this issue.

CZ has been banned from running Binance again by both the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the current Binance CEO Richard Teng after CZ pleaded guilty to charges of assisting money laundering and violating U.S. security laws, for which he served a four-month prison sentence earlier this year.