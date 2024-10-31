Advertisement
AD

    Bull Run in 2025? Ex-Binance Boss CZ May Have Just Hinted at It

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ex-Binance boss CZ confirms he is very bullish on crypto, but there is a catch
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 15:17
    Bull Run in 2025? Ex-Binance Boss CZ May Have Just Hinted at It
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, made his first public appearance since his release from U.S. prison last month. 

    Advertisement

    To recap, investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Binance, and CZ specifically, with violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws, resulting in Binance paying a staggering $4.2 billion fine and Zhao serving four months in prison. 

    Related
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Reveals Epic $21 Billion Move
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 14:06
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Reveals Epic $21 Billion Move
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Takes New Turn in Bitstamp's Tweet
    'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Reveals Epic $21 Billion Move
    Cardano Rolls out Major Node Update in Anticipation of Chang 2: Details
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details

    Today, freed and recharged, CZ made an appearance at Binance Blockchain Week, where he talked about everything, but mostly about the cryptocurrency market and the industry around it. What became a highlight of his speech, however, is the answer to the question of what the cryptocurrency can expect next.

    Advertisement

    Is four-year cycle real?

    In his address, CZ pointed out the historical four-year cycles in the Bitcoin market, marking 2013 and 2017 as prominent bull years, while 2014 and 2015 were more challenging. He highlighted that 2016 and 2020 were recovery years that led to bull runs in 2017 and 2021, with 2021 hitting record highs before the market recalibrated. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Price on Verge Amid 800 Billion SHIB Whale Sell-Off
    Thu, 10/31/2024 - 12:44
    Shiba Inu Price on Verge Amid 800 Billion SHIB Whale Sell-Off
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    CZ noted that 2024 could be another recovery year in line with this trend but stopped short of making a definitive forecast for a bull run in 2025.

    CZ predicted long-term growth for the cryptocurrency industry, stating that wider adoption would eventually increase its practical value. This perspective underscored his confidence in the industry's durability, even if short-term fluctuations remain difficult to predict. 

    However, he stopped short of declaring 2025 a guaranteed bull market year, signaling a degree of caution despite his optimism.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 15:15
    BlackRock's IBIT Records Highest Trading Volume in Nearly Six Months, Dogecoin Bull Rally May End Soon, Bitcoin to Face Godzilla, Then Omega Candles, Says Samson Mow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2024 - 15:08
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 31
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mawari Announces Node Sale to Bring Immersive Content to the World
    Nexo Unveils Strategic Rebrand as a Premier Digital Assets Wealth Platform
    Tony Vejseli, Figure Markets and GXD Labs Provide Clarification Following October 28 Meeting with Ionic Digital’s Board
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bull Run in 2025? Ex-Binance Boss CZ May Have Just Hinted at It
    BlackRock's IBIT Records Highest Trading Volume in Nearly Six Months, Dogecoin Bull Rally May End Soon, Bitcoin to Face Godzilla, Then Omega Candles, Says Samson Mow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 31
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD