Bull Run in 2025? Ex-Binance Boss CZ May Have Just Hinted at It

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, made his first public appearance since his release from U.S. prison last month.

To recap, investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Binance, and CZ specifically, with violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws, resulting in Binance paying a staggering $4.2 billion fine and Zhao serving four months in prison.

Today, freed and recharged, CZ made an appearance at Binance Blockchain Week, where he talked about everything, but mostly about the cryptocurrency market and the industry around it. What became a highlight of his speech, however, is the answer to the question of what the cryptocurrency can expect next.

Is four-year cycle real?

In his address, CZ pointed out the historical four-year cycles in the Bitcoin market, marking 2013 and 2017 as prominent bull years, while 2014 and 2015 were more challenging. He highlighted that 2016 and 2020 were recovery years that led to bull runs in 2017 and 2021, with 2021 hitting record highs before the market recalibrated.

CZ noted that 2024 could be another recovery year in line with this trend but stopped short of making a definitive forecast for a bull run in 2025.

Zoom out. #Bitcoin price in 4 year bars/cycles



Jan 2009: $0

Jan 2013: $14

Jan 2017: $1,013

Jan 2021: $34,000

Jan 2025: _________________https://t.co/nyxzSVbFmU — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) March 25, 2023

CZ predicted long-term growth for the cryptocurrency industry, stating that wider adoption would eventually increase its practical value. This perspective underscored his confidence in the industry's durability, even if short-term fluctuations remain difficult to predict.

However, he stopped short of declaring 2025 a guaranteed bull market year, signaling a degree of caution despite his optimism.