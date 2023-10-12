Crypto Wallet MetaMask Adds Stripe's Fiat On-Ramp in USA

Customers of MetaMask, the most popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet for Ethereum-like blockchains, can now top up their accounts with Stripe. This is yet another integration that simplifies purchasing cryptocurrencies with fiat funds.

MetaMask users in U.S. can now purchase crypto via Stripe

The team of MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet announced on Oct. 11, 2023, that all of its customers in the United States are now able to seamlessly on-ramp to crypto using Stripe, a global fintech heavyweight.

Hello foxes 🦊



We’re thrilled to announce that our US users will now be able to on-ramp to crypto using @stripe! pic.twitter.com/TGokoxAW8J — MetaMask 🦊🫰 (@MetaMask) October 11, 2023

New services are available in all of MetaMask's versions, including the likes of MetaMask mobile application, browser extensions and directly on MetaMask Portfolio web interface.

Technically, the new fiat-to-crypto on-ramp is fueled by Link, Stripe's one-click payment solution that optimizes authorization rates and streamlines the purchase experience for clients.

Stripe is an industry-leading payments processor. It delivers a number of services to over two million customers worldwide, with over 3.1 million active websites using it as their payment processor.

As covered by U.Today previously, since 2022, the company supports payouts in various mainstream cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Circle's USDC.

Stripe becomes 10th payment provider for MetaMask

Stripe joins MetaMask ecosystem as its 10th crypto-to-fiat on-ramp, following the likes of Transak, Coinbase Pay, PayPal, MoonPay, Sardine, Banxa, Onramp, Mercuryo and Ramp.

In September 2023, MetaMask launched Snaps, a portal for third-party developers. It allows teams to launch add-ons for MetaMask, even targeting non-EVM blockchains.

In the first iteration of MetaMask Snaps, applications for Bitcoin (BTC), Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and so on are available.