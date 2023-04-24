Crypto Is Dead in U.S., Claims Major VC Chamath Palihapitiya

Mon, 04/24/2023 - 19:55
Alex Dovbnya
In a recent episode of the All-In podcast, major venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya declared that the U.S. crypto market, once a promising frontier, now faces potential collapse due to mounting regulatory pressure
Major venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya stated that crypto is now dead in the U.S. during his most recent appearance on the latest episode of the All-In podcast.  

Palihapitiya, an early cryptocurrency investor who initially got involved in Bitcoin back in 2013, expressed his frustration over the lack of regulatory clarity in the U.S.

The Sri Lankan-born Canadian and American venture capitalist noted that the authorities have "firmly pointed their guns at crypto." The VC suggests that this could lead to the end of the fledgling crypto market in the country.

Back in 2017, Palihapitiya predicted that the price of the bellwether cryptocurrency might reach an eye-popping $1 million per coin within two decades.  

Chamath Palihapitiya Says Bitcoin Has to Be Regulated Like Security
His recent comments, however, indicate a sharp shift in his outlook on the American crypto market.

The podcast featured discussions on the potential impact of the crackdown on cryptocurrency in the U.S., with participants raising concerns about how this could affect American innovation.

They highlighted the fact that despite Coinbase's efforts to play by the rules and work with regulators, they have faced challenges in obtaining necessary licenses.

In contrast, companies with more questionable practices have come closer to getting a license.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

