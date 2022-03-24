Crypto Exchange Bitrue Chooses BTR as its Newest Basic Currency

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Bitrue team reaffirms its commitment to mainstream adoption of crypto services in retail and BTR crypto token.

BTR token becomes basic currency on Bitrue

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Bitrue exchange, its core token, BTR, officially becomes the newest basic cryptocurrency of its spot trading suite. The first BTR-based pairs will go live on March 24, 2022.

In its first releases, BTR-based pairs will be available for major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as for the hottest DeFi and NFT tokens like Terra (LUNA), Gala Games Coin (GALA) and Solana (SOL).

Adam O’Neill, chief marketing officer at Bitrue, stresses that BTR is a pivotal element of tokenomics of his product since the very first days of its mainnet operations:

Since its launch in 2019, BTR has been at the heart of everything that we have worked on at Bitrue. For three years our primary goal has been to add extra utility to this coin, which we have achieved through regular feature launches and upgrades which have led to consistent growth even in turbulent market conditions.

In the coming weeks, a number of other popular currencies will be available in BTR-based pairs.

Also, Bitrue’s team is going to add new basic currencies such as Terra USD (UST) and USD Coin (USDC) since Bitrue becomes increasingly popular among the communities for these coins.

$50,000,000 fund for promising early-stage product launched

To accelerate mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, Bitrue inked a number of partnerships with leading market actors of the Web3 scene. For instance, together with the largest Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network Cardano, a $50 million ecosystem fund launched for young crypto products.

Bitrue has long-term cooperation with Cardano’s developers and community. The exchange was the first crypto platform to add SUNDAE, a native token of Cardano’s flagship DEX, Sundaeswap.

Holding BTR coin allows Bitrue customers to enjoy a 20% fee deduction and join a yield farming initiative. Also, BTR rewards are accessible in Bitrue’s passive income module, Power Piggy. BTR holders can vote on crucial referendums through the BTRVote mechanism.