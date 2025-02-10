Crypto Ads Absent During Superb Bowl

Cryptocurrency ads were notably absent during this year's Super Bowl despite the fact that the industry experienced a big bull run last year.

This is a sharp difference compared to the 2022 "Crypto Bowl," during which the ads of such companies as Coinbase, Crypto.com, and the failed FTX exchange were dominating following the 2021 bull run.

Cryptocurrency ads then vanished during the 2023 Super Bowl event after amid an excruciating bear market that was exacerbated by the collapse of the FTX exchange.

This time, artificial intelligence (AI) was a prevailing theme of the Super Bowl ads.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the first NFT team that managed to win three Super Bowls, failed to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift, who has been dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce since 2023, was present during the game alongside some other celebrities like Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered an acclaimed halftime show that included the Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us." Tennis legend Serena Williams was the surprise guest during his show.