Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Ads Absent During Superb Bowl

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 10/02/2025 - 7:55
    Advertisement
    Crypto Ads Absent During Superb Bowl
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency ads were notably absent during this year's Super Bowl despite the fact that the industry experienced a big bull run last year. 

    Advertisement

    This is a sharp difference compared to the 2022 "Crypto Bowl," during which the ads of such companies as Coinbase, Crypto.com, and the failed FTX exchange were dominating following the 2021 bull run.

    Cryptocurrency ads then vanished during the 2023 Super Bowl event after amid an excruciating bear market that was exacerbated by the collapse of the FTX exchange.  

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Ads Absent During Superb Bowl
    Trading Veteran Brandt Points to 'Very Interesting' Bitcoin Fact
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Start Its Way Above $100,000 Now, XRP Recovery Began Too Early, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dodge Death Cross?
    Binance's CZ: 'I Haven't Bought a Single Meme Coin'

    This time, artificial intelligence (AI) was a prevailing theme of the Super Bowl ads. 

    Advertisement

    The Kansas City Chiefs, the first NFT team that managed to win three Super Bowls, failed to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Pop megastar Taylor Swift, who has been dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce since 2023, was present during the game alongside some other celebrities like Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

    Rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered an acclaimed halftime show that included the Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us." Tennis legend Serena Williams was the surprise guest during his show.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 5:47
    Trading Veteran Brandt Points to 'Very Interesting' Bitcoin Fact
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 10, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Start Its Way Above $100,000 Now, XRP Recovery Began Too Early, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dodge Death Cross?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CFO StraTech Executive Series: A Premier Gathering of Financial Leaders
    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Ads Absent During Superb Bowl
    Trading Veteran Brandt Points to 'Very Interesting' Bitcoin Fact
    Bitcoin (BTC) Might Start Its Way Above $100,000 Now, XRP Recovery Began Too Early, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dodge Death Cross?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD