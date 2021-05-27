Convenience Store Giant Sheetz to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Coins

You will soon be able to pay for you gas pump with crypto

Convenience store behemoth Sheetz made an announcement Thursday about accepting digital currencies after partnering with crypto payments startup Flexa.

It will enable support for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies at select café stores in summer.



By the end of the year, it will also be possible to pay for gas with crypto at Sheetz locations.

We're very excited to be working with Flexa to roll out support for cryptocurrencies and other types of digital assets at our stores,

Payments manager Linda Smith says the company is giving customers “what they want” in her statement:

Founded back in 1952, Sheetz operates 634 stores and boasts an annual revenue of $6.2 billion.