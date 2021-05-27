Convenience Store Giant Sheetz to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Coins

Alex Dovbnya
You will soon be able to pay for you gas pump with crypto
Convenience Store Giant Sheetz to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Coins
Convenience store behemoth Sheetz made an announcement Thursday about accepting digital currencies after partnering with crypto payments startup Flexa.

It will enable support for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other cryptocurrencies at select café stores in summer.

By the end of the year, it will also be possible to pay for gas with crypto at Sheetz locations.

Payments manager Linda Smith says the company is giving customers “what they want” in her statement:   

We're very excited to be working with Flexa to roll out support for cryptocurrencies and other types of digital assets at our stores,

Founded back in 1952, Sheetz operates 634 stores and boasts an annual revenue of $6.2 billion.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

