    CoinStats Upgrades Profit and Loss Calculation Module

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    High-performance crypto portfolio tracker CoinStats introduces advanced Profit and Loss Calculation dashboard with enhanced functionality for building better trading and investing strategies
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 10:34
    CoinStats Upgrades Profit and Loss Calculation Module
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    CoinStats, a mainstream crypto portfolio tracker, unveiled its advanced Profit and Loss calculation dashboard. With the new feature-rich instrument, traders and investors are able to monitor and adjust their trading strategies more precisely.

    Novel Profit and Loss calculation launched by CoinStats: What has changed?

    Coinstats app shares the details of its latest release, an upgraded Profit and Loss Calculation instrument. The novel tool includes Total Cost, Unrealized P/L, Realized P/L and All P/L metrics tracked and displayed via a single dashboard.

    Each of the metrics demonstrates a particular aspect of Profit and Loss metric for a given moment of time for this or that trader. Total Cost refers to the total amount (USD-denominated) spent on acquiring the asset, while Unrealized Profit and Loss is the profit or loss on assets the trader has not sold yet.

    Realized Profit and Loss is the profit or loss on assets that were already sold, while All Profit and Loss is a sum  of Unrealized and Realized P/L.

    This combination of metrics is designed to offer a comprehensive view of the portfolio's performance, necessary for making data-driven decisions about this or that investment.

    The new function has been added in a user-friendly manner. To check it out, users should visit the “Holdings” tab of any coin to see detailed insights. Once opened, users can click on any P/L to view average buy and sell prices for a given coin.

    Traders now can share their PnL statistics as a banner in a single click

    Using the same page, traders can visualize and share their gaining statistics in one click: customized banners can be uploaded to social media platforms to advance the visibility and the credibility of the trader and investor.

    Last but not least, with the DeFi PnL option, users can add their DeFi holdings to overall statistics.

    As covered by U.Today previously, in May 2024, CoinStats released a Degen Plan for the most sophisticated and active traders. It offers unlimited daily syncs and guarantees the fastest update of a DeFi portfolio.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

