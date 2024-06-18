CoinStats Upgrades Profit and Loss Calculation Module

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CoinStats, a mainstream crypto portfolio tracker , unveiled its advanced Profit and Loss calculation dashboard. With the new feature-rich instrument, traders and investors are able to monitor and adjust their trading strategies more precisely.

Novel Profit and Loss calculation launched by CoinStats: What has changed?

Coinstats app shares the details of its latest release , an upgraded Profit and Loss Calculation instrument. The novel tool includes Total Cost, Unrealized P/L, Realized P/L and All P/L metrics tracked and displayed via a single dashboard.

You can now see accurate P/L insights on your entire portfolio! pic.twitter.com/Cns1FYVsAC — CoinStats (@CoinStats) June 15, 2024

Each of the metrics demonstrates a particular aspect of Profit and Loss metric for a given moment of time for this or that trader. Total Cost refers to the total amount (USD-denominated) spent on acquiring the asset, while Unrealized Profit and Loss is the profit or loss on assets the trader has not sold yet.

Realized Profit and Loss is the profit or loss on assets that were already sold, while All Profit and Loss is a sum of Unrealized and Realized P/L.

This combination of metrics is designed to offer a comprehensive view of the portfolio's performance, necessary for making data-driven decisions about this or that investment.

The new function has been added in a user-friendly manner. To check it out, users should visit the “Holdings” tab of any coin to see detailed insights. Once opened, users can click on any P/L to view average buy and sell prices for a given coin.

Traders now can share their PnL statistics as a banner in a single click

Using the same page, traders can visualize and share their gaining statistics in one click: customized banners can be uploaded to social media platforms to advance the visibility and the credibility of the trader and investor.

Last but not least, with the DeFi PnL option, users can add their DeFi holdings to overall statistics.

As covered by U.Today previously, in May 2024, CoinStats released a Degen Plan for the most sophisticated and active traders. It offers unlimited daily syncs and guarantees the fastest update of a DeFi portfolio.