ENG
RU

Coinbase Lists MATIC, SUSHI and SKL, Coins Rise 8%, 46% and 80%

News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 09:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Largest US-based crypto exchange is to add another three popular altcoins and now their exchange rates have seen a major rise
Coinbase Lists MATIC, SUSHI and SKL, Coins Rise 8%, 46% and 80%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On March 9, Coinbase wrote in a blog post that, on March 11, Polygon (MATIC), SushiSwap (SUSHI) and SKALE Network (SKL) will be available for trading on Coinbase Pro for customers.

The prices of these coins saw a rise of 8, 46 and 80 percent, respectively, after the announcement.

Coinbase expands its list of DeFi altcoins

Users can already start depositing MATIC, SUSHI and SKL to their Coinbase Pro accounts, but trading will begin on Thursday, March 11, the blog post says, if all liquidity conditions are met.

However, customers from New York State will not be able to access SUSHI.

Coinbase wrote that it has been adding popular crypto assets for trading to its platform following numerous user requests.

Thus, recently, it has added Aave, Filecoin, Uniswap, yearn.finance, Compound, Maker, OmisGo, Wrapped Bitcoin and other popular DeFi altcoins.

Now, the time has come for SUSHI, MATIC and SKL.

The newly added altcoins will trade against major fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP) and against Bitcoin as well.

Related
Litecoin Could Be Next Altcoin to Rally, According to Peter Brandt

MATIC, SUSHI and SKL soar

CoinMarketCap shows that, upon the news that Coinbase was adding three coins, the prices of these altcoins went up significantly.

MATIC soared 46 percent, SKL went up a whopping 80 percent and SUSHI rose too, adding eight percent to its market price.

The coins can be deposited via Coinbase.com or the platform's smartphone app. All three coins are Ethereum-based; SUSHI is a native token of the decentralized SushiSwap exchange.

Coinbase has reminded the community that it is also a MATIC holder – it bought the tokens back when the sale launched on Binance Launch Pad in late April 2019.

The blog post says that Coinbase Ventures plans to maintain its MATIC investment.

6731_09
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Coinbase News #SUSHI News #DeFi News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Here’s How Much LTC, BCH and ETC Grayscale Added to Its AUM On March 3
News
03/04/2021 - 08:53

Here’s How Much LTC, BCH and ETC Grayscale Added to Its AUM On March 3
Yuri Molchan
article image 12,000 BTC Acquired at $46,686 at Coinbase as Institutions Keep Accumulating Bitcoin
News
03/05/2021 - 11:37

12,000 BTC Acquired at $46,686 at Coinbase as Institutions Keep Accumulating Bitcoin
Yuri Molchan
article image Dogecoin at $1? Mark Cuban Becomes Meme Coin's New Billionaire Cheerleader
News
03/07/2021 - 08:36

Dogecoin at $1? Mark Cuban Becomes Meme Coin's New Billionaire Cheerleader
Alex Dovbnya