    $164 Billion: Tether (USDT) Drives Stablecoin Growth to 2-Year High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Major milestone reached by stablecoin market
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 14:08
    $164 Billion: Tether (USDT) Drives Stablecoin Growth to 2-Year High
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The stablecoin market has reached a significant milestone, soaring to a two-year high with market capitalization reaching $164 billion. This impressive growth has been driven primarily by Tether (USDT), according to data from IntoTheBlock.

    Advertisement

    Tether (USDT) currently dominates the stablecoin market, holding a commanding 70% share.

    While USDT leads the pack, other stablecoins also share the market dominance. Circle stablecoin USDC holds a 21% market share, making it the second-largest stablecoin by market dominance and also by market value. Smaller players, including DAI, FDUSD and TUSD, maintain their presence with smaller market shares.

    Despite USDT's overall market dominance, DAI and USDC lead in on-chain volume. DAI processes 58% of the total volume, while USDC handles 22%. This indicates that while USDT is the most widely held stablecoin, DAI and USDC are more actively used in transactions on the blockchain.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update

    Stablecoins are a sort of cryptocurrency that normally maintains a one-to-one value with fiat currencies like the dollar. They are typically backed by cash or cash equivalents.

    Tether posts $1.3 billion profit in Q2, 2024

    Tether Holdings, the operator of the largest stablecoin by market cap, Tether (USDT), reported a net operating profit of $1.3 billion in the second quarter, with income from its U.S. Treasury assets helping to offset a drop in Bitcoin's value.

    The market value of Tether's USDT token has risen to more than $114 billion, as demand for the stablecoin increased throughout this year's crypto boom.

    Tether said it boosted its direct and indirect treasuries holdings in the quarter, bringing them to more than $97.60 billion.

    #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    Aug 2, 2024 - 14:02
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Is XRP Price Slump Connected to Japan's Banking Crisis?
    Aug 2, 2024 - 14:02
    Is XRP Price Slump Connected to Japan's Banking Crisis?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 653 Billion Shiba Inu Mystery Stuns Crypto Community
    Aug 2, 2024 - 14:02
    653 Billion Shiba Inu Mystery Stuns Crypto Community
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $164 Billion: Tether (USDT) Drives Stablecoin Growth to 2-Year High
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    Is XRP Price Slump Connected to Japan's Banking Crisis?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD