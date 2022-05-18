Charles Hoskinson Takes a Swipe at Aragon Co-Founder, Says "So Much to Learn from Cardano"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took a swipe at Aragon co-founder Luis Cuende. The latter had chastised Hoskinson's reply to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's recent tweet concerning his contradictions in values. The Cardano founder had earlier responded to Buterin, saying, "It's not too late to come to Cardano."

My response is Cardano. Catalyst, the Hard Fork Combinator, the tens of thousands of voters, dreps, and years of blockchain governance papers. Spend some time with them before tweeting. Maybe you'll learn something — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 17, 2022

In a viral Twitter thread, Buterin opened up about contradictions in his values. Despite his love for decentralization and democracy, the Ethereum cofounder confessed that he tends to agree with intellectual elites more than ordinary people on many policy matters.

In his response to the Aragon co-founder, Hoskinson highlights that so much could be learned from Cardano, saying, "My response is Cardano Catalyst, the Hard Fork Combinator, the tens of thousands of voters, dreps, and years of blockchain governance papers. Spend some time with them before tweeting. Maybe you'll learn something."

The Cardano founder then went ahead to share on his official Twitter handle, a new paper on blockchain governance.

New paper on Blockchain Governance: https://t.co/IyjnRHPfn2 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 18, 2022

Hoskinson has recently touted the Cardano community's dedication as the Cardano flag reached the summit of Mount Everest, writing, "We got marketing, It now has three million members and is growing."

Cardano's price action

Cardano fell to lows of $0.39 in the past week as the crypto market witnessed a sell-off. Cardano recovered, reaching a high of $0.613 on May 16 after three consecutive days in the green. Cardano is currently losing ground and was trading down 6.65% at $0.55 at the time of publication.

In our latest #Cardano360 mid-month update, Nigel Hemsley talks about the roadmap to Vasil Hardfork



👉 The closed public testnet phase at the end of May

👉 Vasil live on #Cardano testnet in early June

👉 Mainnet HF proposal submission on June 29thhttps://t.co/9Zen6MIjLq pic.twitter.com/wR2Odzb4aA — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) May 17, 2022

Cardano and its smart contract platform, Plutus, are set to undergo significant enhancements in the Vasil Hard Fork slated for June 29. IOHK has shared a proposed road map ahead of the Vasil Hard Fork event. The closed public testnet phase is slated for the end of May.

Vasil itself is expected to go live on Cardano testnet in early June, while the mainnet hard fork proposal submission is expected on June 29.

According to Cardano Blockchain Insights, the Cardano network might soon witness a reduction in smart contract transaction size after developers use CIP 31-33 proposals that will go live on the Vasil Hard Fork.