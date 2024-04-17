Advertisement
AD

    Chainlink (LINK) MVRV Ratio Drops Massively, Top Analyst Highlights Buy Signal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Chainlink has caught attention of traders and analysts alike with its recent MVRV Ratio plunge
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 15:28
    Chainlink (LINK) MVRV Ratio Drops Massively, Top Analyst Highlights Buy Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the volatile world of cryptocurrency, Chainlink (LINK) has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike with its recent MVRV Ratio plunge. Per insights from renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez, the plummeting MVRV 30-Day Ratio for Chainlink has historically heralded prime buying opportunities, averaging impressive returns of around 50%.

    Advertisement

    He noted that, currently, the LINK MVRV 30-Day Ratio stands at -17.54% and suggested that this could be another chance to buy the LINK dip. For those unfamiliar with the MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) Ratio, it is a metric used to assess the market value of an asset relative to its realized value. When this ratio drops significantly, it often indicates that the asset is undervalued and may present an attractive buying opportunity.

    Chainlink price movements

    Despite the positive sentiment shared by Martinez, Chainlink's current market performance has been less than stellar. As of the latest data, the price of LINK sits at $13.35, marking a modest increase of 1.37% over the past 24 hours. However, a closer look reveals a more concerning trend, as the cryptocurrency has experienced a significant decline of 21.61% over the past week.

    Further compounding the less-than-ideal market conditions is a notable drop in Chainlink's 24-hour trading volume, which has decreased by 39.30%. Such a decline in trading activity can often signify reduced investor interest and liquidity, potentially adding to the coin's volatility. However, Martinez is still painting a bullish picture for the LINK price.

    While the broader market remains unpredictable and subject to various factors, including regulatory developments and market sentiment, the sharp drop in Chainlink's MVRV Ratio could indeed signal an opportune moment for investors to consider entering or expanding their positions in the cryptocurrency.

    However, investors and traders should conduct thorough research and consider their risk tolerance before making any investment decisions, especially on the highly volatile crypto market. As always, it is crucial to seek advice from financial professionals and stay informed about the latest market developments to navigate these turbulent waters successfully.

    #Chainlink (LINK) News #LINK
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Ripple President Spotlights Crypto Impact in Latin America
    2024/04/17 15:24
    Ripple President Spotlights Crypto Impact in Latin America
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Achieve All-Time High After Supply Block Resolution
    2024/04/17 15:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Achieve All-Time High After Supply Block Resolution
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin 8x up Since Last Halving Despite Volatility: Anthony Pompliano
    2024/04/17 15:24
    Bitcoin 8x up Since Last Halving Despite Volatility: Anthony Pompliano
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Anomaly: AI-Powered Layer 3 for Gaming powered by Arbitrum Orbit, built on Gelato RaaS
    The Second Edition of ETH Belgrade Emerges This June
    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Chainlink (LINK) MVRV Ratio Drops Massively, Top Analyst Highlights Buy Signal
    Ripple President Spotlights Crypto Impact in Latin America
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Achieve All-Time High After Supply Block Resolution
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD