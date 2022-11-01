Chain (XCN) Shows Massive 25% Price Increase After Scoring Huge Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XCN becomes the leader of the cryptocurrency market after a massive 25% price increase in the last 24 hours. The main reason behind it is simple: a massive partnership with Miami Hit.

According to the official blogpost, the leading Web3 and blockchain software provider is now an official partner of the NBA team. According to the agreement, Chain will be the first company to have its logo on the HEAT shooting shirt. Additionally, Chain will be featured on the team's official social media platforms and game day elements.

The main goal behind the partnership is to increase the adoption of Web3 technologies in the sports industry and potentially attract new investors. Previously, Chain made a big bet on partnerships with sports organizations and luxury brands. However, the partnership with the Miami Heat had the biggest impact on the market performance of the asset.

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company, according to its own press release. Its mission is to enable a smart economy with the help of Web3 technologies. Chain implements a SaaS model and offers the most relevant products to investors, including Ledger, Cloud and NFTs as a service.

Ads

In terms of market performance, XCN broke through existing resistance levels and is now gaining a foothold above the 21-day moving average, which acts as temporary resistance and a support level until more significant thresholds form.

However, the explosive nature of the rally could cause overconfidence among investors, as reversal for the asset will be imminent once investors who have been holding the asset at a loss start to sell their tokens to break even or take profits.