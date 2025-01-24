Cerebrum IQ Review and the Year for Crypto in 2025

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following the initial growing pains that crypto went through with the “crypto winter,” etc, digital currencies are now set to charge forward. Indeed, 2025 is set to be the year in which crypto “goes mainstream.”

Following the initial growing pains that crypto went through with the "crypto winter," etc, digital currencies are now set to charge forward. Indeed, 2025 is set to be the year in which crypto "goes mainstream."

What’s in store for crypto this year

Let’s first take a look at what’s in store for crypto generally this year. Keeping an eye on the trends will help you know what to look for in your investments.

Crypto will be a staple asset

Gone are the days when crypto was considered something experimental and potentially risky. While some currencies are more potentially profitable than others, there is no longer a question of digital currency viability overall. In fact, countries all over the world are fiendishly at work creating their own currencies to compete on the global stage.

For people just getting started, there will be new tools available to help them. For example, dollar-cost averaging will help new investors start off with a moderate amount and gradually increase their holdings as they gain confidence in using digital currencies.

More platforms with better advice

2025 will also be the year in which platforms step up to provide not only investment options, but also sound advice on how to invest and grow a portfolio. In particular, platforms will offer a greater number of medium- and long-term wealth-building strategies. The goals of these strategies will be to help investors earn a yield on their holdings and diversify their portfolios.

End of stablecoin monopolies and greater access

Until recently, Tether and USDC have been the main players in stablecoins. But this will change this year. Several new stablecoins are set to launch, and they will pose a major challenge to the traditional players.

This increased diversification will be to the benefit of users as it will result in greater options, reduced risk, and greater compliance with regulations.

Stabilization of markets overall

In 2025, we will see a greater stabilization of crypto markets in general. With decreased volatility, currencies have become more liquid and therefore less prone to major price swings than in the past.

An additional factor in stabilization is the increased presence of ETFs, which has enabled many more people to invest in crypto stocks than in the past. This has also helped push crypto into the mainstream of the population.

More crypto-based banking products

Crypto is going mainstream to the point where banking products and services that were once considered the exclusive realm of traditional banking will also be available for crypto users. This includes things like:

Payments solutions for apps, shops, and other areas

The availability of high-yield savings accounts

The ability to own and use crypto-based credit cards

These increased banking services will be a real game-changer for large segments of the population. With the ability to utilize an increasing number of products and services, many more people will be getting on board with crypto and using it in diverse ways.

Get on board today

This is the year in which crypto is set to take off in new directions, become standardized among the general population, and diversify its offerings for larger segments of the population. If you are an existing crypto user, keep your eye out for new trends and products. If you’re not yet on board, this is definitely the time to take action.

This is the year in which crypto is set to take off in new directions, become standardized among the general population, and diversify its offerings for larger segments of the population. If you are an existing crypto user, keep your eye out for new trends and products. If you're not yet on board, this is definitely the time to take action.