Celsius (CEL) Getting Crushed as Customers Complain About Withdrawal Issues

Cryptocurrency lending company Celsius has faced complaints from customers who were unable to withdraw their funds

Cryptocurrency lending company Celsius came under fire earlier today after some of its customers started complaining about not being able to withdraw their funds.

Image by twitter.com

The price of the native CEL token has plunged more than 31% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. It dropped to as low as $1.03 earlier today.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky has taken to Twitter to assuage customer concerns related to withdrawal issues, claiming that their funds are safe.



As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped to a new 52-week low of $29,011 today. The market crash was caused by the collapse of Terra’s LUNA governance token and its UST stablecoin. The downfall of one of the biggest cryptocurrency projects had a ripple effect on the broader cryptocurrency market.



Mashinsky, however, claims that Celsius weathered extreme market volatility without experiencing any significant losses. He touted the company’s risk management frameworks that are meant to protect customers’ assets.