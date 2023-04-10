Cardano Whales Accumulate 560 Million ADA in Just Two Weeks: Details

Mon, 04/10/2023 - 10:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano whales seem to be on radical move to accumulate ADA at discount
Cardano Whales Accumulate 560 Million ADA in Just Two Weeks: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to information shared by crypto analyst Ali, Cardano whales seem to be making radical moves. Whales, or large holders, are typically known to utilize periods of dips or consolidation to accumulate crypto assets at a discount, and this seems to be holding for Cardano whales.

According to IntoTheBlock data shared by Ali, Cardano whales or large holders have scooped up 560 million ADA worth $218.4 million in the past two weeks.

On April 3, Ali made a specific categorization as he reported that Cardano whales holding 1 million to 10 million ADA had bought nearly 150 million ADA worth $57 million since February.

At the time of writing, ADA was marginally up in the last 24 hours to $0.388. While ADA's price consolidates, Ali believes ADA has the potential to move to $0.60 if a textbook head and shoulders pattern on its daily chart is validated.

Cardano IOG teases upcoming releases and announcements

In its most recent weekly report, Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) discloses the latest progress and milestones the blockchain has undergone.

The Cardano ledger team is teasing the Conway release. The Hydra team also continued work on Hydra node mainnet compatibility, preparing for a release.

According to the report, the Mithril team worked on new network architecture in preparation for a release.

The Cardano community participated in a workshop to review CIP-1694 output, with a keynote from Charles Hoskinson, breakout sessions and a summary of key takeaways. IOG says that community workshop sponsorships will be announced later in April.

Related
Cardano: What Happened in 2022? IOG Shares Highlights of Landmark Year

The current network statistics are: 1,221 projects are currently building on Cardano, while 122 have already launched. A total of 64.2 million transactions have been processed on the network. Cardano native tokens stand at 8.09 million, spread across 71,386 minting policies. There are now 7,597 Plutus scripts, of which 2,353 are Plutus v2 scripts.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP on Track for More Weekly Growth, Here's Why XRP Is No Longer Underdog
04/10/2023 - 09:54
XRP on Track for More Weekly Growth, Here's Why XRP Is No Longer Underdog
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple Engineer Gives Major Insight on XRP, RippleNet and ODL
04/10/2023 - 09:33
Ripple Engineer Gives Major Insight on XRP, RippleNet and ODL
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Go Parabolic, This Historical Data Shows
04/10/2023 - 09:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Go Parabolic, This Historical Data Shows
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Cardano Whales Accumulate 560 Million ADA in Just Two Weeks: Details
Cardano Whales Accumulate 560 Million ADA in Just Two Weeks: Details
XRP on Track for More Weekly Growth, Here's Why XRP Is No Longer Underdog
XRP on Track for More Weekly Growth, Here's Why XRP Is No Longer Underdog
Ripple Engineer Gives Major Insight on XRP, RippleNet and ODL
Ripple Engineer Gives Major Insight on XRP, RippleNet and ODL
Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Go Parabolic, This Historical Data Shows
Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Go Parabolic, This Historical Data Shows
Bitcoin Miners Consume Fossil Fuels Equivalent to 3.5 Million Cars: NY Times
Bitcoin Miners Consume Fossil Fuels Equivalent to 3.5 Million Cars: NY Times
Analyst Names Year When Ethereum (ETH) Might Reach $10,000
Analyst Names Year When Ethereum (ETH) Might Reach $10,000
Cardano (ADA) Might Get New AI Focus, Cardano Founder Drops Hint
Cardano (ADA) Might Get New AI Focus, Cardano Founder Drops Hint
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Spreads Festive Cheer with Easter Greetings
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Spreads Festive Cheer with Easter Greetings
Bitcoin Scammers Impersonate $55M Lottery Winner with Fake Facebook Accounts
Bitcoin Scammers Impersonate $55M Lottery Winner with Fake Facebook Accounts
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 9
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 9
Show all