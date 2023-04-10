Cardano Whales Accumulate 560 Million ADA in Just Two Weeks: Details

Cardano whales seem to be on radical move to accumulate ADA at discount

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to information shared by crypto analyst Ali, Cardano whales seem to be making radical moves. Whales, or large holders, are typically known to utilize periods of dips or consolidation to accumulate crypto assets at a discount, and this seems to be holding for Cardano whales.

According to IntoTheBlock data shared by Ali, Cardano whales or large holders have scooped up 560 million ADA worth $218.4 million in the past two weeks.

#Cardano whales are on a shopping spree! Over the past 2 weeks, they've scooped up 560 million $ADA tokens, valued at $218.4 million. 👀🙀 pic.twitter.com/6uaRZMbfOO — Ali (@ali_charts) April 9, 2023

On April 3, Ali made a specific categorization as he reported that Cardano whales holding 1 million to 10 million ADA had bought nearly 150 million ADA worth $57 million since February.

At the time of writing, ADA was marginally up in the last 24 hours to $0.388. While ADA's price consolidates, Ali believes ADA has the potential to move to $0.60 if a textbook head and shoulders pattern on its daily chart is validated.

Cardano IOG teases upcoming releases and announcements

In its most recent weekly report, Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) discloses the latest progress and milestones the blockchain has undergone.

The Cardano ledger team is teasing the Conway release. The Hydra team also continued work on Hydra node mainnet compatibility, preparing for a release.

According to the report, the Mithril team worked on new network architecture in preparation for a release.

ICYMI: all the updates on core tech, wallets and services, smart contracts, and scaling and governance are in this week’s development update. Live on #EssentialCardano. https://t.co/JHHN0twgNF — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) April 9, 2023

The Cardano community participated in a workshop to review CIP-1694 output, with a keynote from Charles Hoskinson, breakout sessions and a summary of key takeaways. IOG says that community workshop sponsorships will be announced later in April.

The current network statistics are: 1,221 projects are currently building on Cardano, while 122 have already launched. A total of 64.2 million transactions have been processed on the network. Cardano native tokens stand at 8.09 million, spread across 71,386 minting policies. There are now 7,597 Plutus scripts, of which 2,353 are Plutus v2 scripts.