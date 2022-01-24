Cardano Stands Out on Research-Based Optimization: Kraken

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Kraken exchange, in its recent notes comparing Cardano and Ethereum, states that Cardano differs through its appealing optimization based on scientific research. Cardano and Ethereum are frequently compared since both provide similar offerings. Developers may also leverage both blockchains to build decentralized applications (dApps) and enable smart contracts.

Kraken notes that ''while Cardano may not promise new ground-breaking features, users and developers may find its cryptocurrency offering appealing optimizations based on scientific research and formal verification."

Along the lines of optimization, Daedalus Flight 4.8.0, an update that integrates the latest version of Cardano's wallet and supports the new Cardano node v1.33.0, was released, as U.Today reported.

This release is also designed to enable the Cardano node runtime system (RTS). With this advancement, Cardano's performance utilizes less memory on computers with less than 16 GB of RAM.

Cardano upping its game

Cardano and Ethereum are known for their competition in terms of transaction volume. U.Today recently reported Cardano transaction volumes surpassing those of Ethereum, while ADA users paid cheaper transaction fees.

Cardano had also won in a survey created by Vitalik Buterin, in which he asked which Ether alternative could become the world's leading cryptocurrency by 2035.

Upping its game, Cardano continues to add node improvements to tackle transactional traffic on DeFi project launches over the coming weeks. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently shared a tweet about a new GitHub release that adds compatibility to Cardano node v1.33.0.

SundaeSwap, the first DEX on Cardano, launched on Jan. 20 amid high expectations. In line with the recent market meltdown, ADA trades at $0.99, down 11.30% in the last 24 hours and 34.55% over seven days as per CoinMarketCap data.