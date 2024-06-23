Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Skyrockets Epic 34% in Volume: Thanks to New Meme Coin?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Trading volume of ADA has surged by more than 34% amid meteoric rise of new Cardano meme coin named after Charles Hoskinson's pet pig, Nike
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 17:01
    Cardano Skyrockets Epic 34% in Volume: Thanks to New Meme Coin?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Trading volume in open-ended futures on the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has increased by more than 34% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. According to the platform's data, turnover in ADA derivatives reached more than $272 million, putting the instrument in the top 15 by this metric.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 14:12
    Cardano (ADA) Welcomes Major Chain Update: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    At the same time, similar figures were demonstrated by trades of the Cardano token on the spot market. At the same time, however, the rest of the crypto market experienced a decline in trading volumes on Sunday, which seems more logical.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes

    Is Nike behind Cardano's rise in popularity?

    It is likely that the spike in Cardano was caused by the hype surrounding a new meme coin called Nike.

    ""
    Source: TradingView

    However, despite the name, this cryptocurrency has nothing to do with the world-famous sports brand. Nike is the nickname of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson's pig, which he posted on his social media accounts last week.

    To cut a long story short, enthusiasts quickly turned Nike into a meme coin that soared more than 40,000% in one week, reaching a capitalization of more than $15 million at its peak. And this coin was only created six days ago.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 09:55
    'I'm at a Loss': Cardano Creator Shocked His Pig Nike Became Million Dollar Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Amid the hype, many started saying that Nike would be the asset that would put Cardano back on top. With this in mind, we can recall the story of BONK, which was the trigger for the rebirth of Solana (SOL) after the collapse of FTX at the end of 2022.

    #Cardano News #Cardano News #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Binance Receives 12.66 Million WIF in Whale Moves as Dogwifhat Drops 30%
    Jun 23, 2024 - 16:55
    Binance Receives 12.66 Million WIF in Whale Moves as Dogwifhat Drops 30%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Price Prediction for June 23
    Jun 23, 2024 - 16:55
    XRP Price Prediction for June 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ethereum ETF Approval This Week? Nate Geraci Believes It Is Possible
    Jun 23, 2024 - 16:55
    Ethereum ETF Approval This Week? Nate Geraci Believes It Is Possible
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Skyrockets Epic 34% in Volume: Thanks to New Meme Coin?
    Binance Receives 12.66 Million WIF in Whale Moves as Dogwifhat Drops 30%
    XRP Price Prediction for June 23
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD