Advertisement
AD

Cardano Sees Busiest Day Since 2022: Santiment

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano (ADA) marks its busiest day since June 2022, with price peak of $0.633 and significant spike in trading volume and community interest
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 15:59
Cardano Sees Busiest Day Since 2022: Santiment
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has recently witnessed a significant uptick in both its price and trading volume, marking its busiest day since June 2022.

Advertisement

According to data from Santiment, a renowned analytics firm, ADA reached a peak price of $0.633, a level not seen since the previous year.

This surge in price coincides with a notable increase in trading activity and interest within the crypto community. As of now, approximately 4% of all crypto-related discussions are centered around ADA.

ADA's remarkable weekly performance

In the past seven days, ADA has seen an impressive rise in its value, increasing by 50%.

This performance is noteworthy, especially when compared to other leading cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC), for instance, saw a 10.2% increase, while Ethereum (ETH) experienced an 8.3% rise over the same period.

Related
Ripple Ally Flare Rockets 23%, Here's Potential Catalyst

This surge in ADA's value is a significant development for the cryptocurrency that has been seen as a laggard during the ongoing rally.

Celebrating Ada Lovelace's legacy

The ADA community has further reason to celebrate, as this Sunday marks the 208th birthday of Ada Lovelace, a pioneering mathematician and computer programmer. Lovelace's groundbreaking work laid the foundation for modern computing.

Input Output, a key player in the Cardano ecosystem, took to X to honor her legacy, emphasizing the impact of her visionary ideas on today's technological advancements.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple Ally Flare Rockets 23%, Here's Potential Catalyst
2023/12/10 15:58
Ripple Ally Flare Rockets 23%, Here's Potential Catalyst
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10
2023/12/10 15:58
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales
2023/12/10 15:58
Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano Sees Busiest Day Since 2022: Santiment
Cardano Sees Busiest Day Since 2022: Santiment
Ripple Ally Flare Rockets 23%, Here's Potential Catalyst
Ripple Ally Flare Rockets 23%, Here's Potential Catalyst
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 10
Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales
Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales
Ripple CTO Gives His Answer to 'Bitcoin (BTC) Is Ponzi' Thesis
Ripple CTO Gives His Answer to 'Bitcoin (BTC) Is Ponzi' Thesis
Enormous 4.2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent Between Mysterious Addresses
Enormous 4.2 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent Between Mysterious Addresses
XRP Bulls on Alert as Analyst Signals Bullish Momentum, Targets $2 and Beyond
XRP Bulls on Alert as Analyst Signals Bullish Momentum, Targets $2 and Beyond
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,800 Crucial Level Could Wipe Out Over $400 Million in Longs
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,800 Crucial Level Could Wipe Out Over $400 Million in Longs
Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned
Shiba Inu Weekly Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,517% as Billions of SHIB Burned
DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise
DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise
Show all
Advertisement
AD