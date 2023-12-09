Advertisement
AD

Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano’s ADA may be set for a brief correction soon, according to this analyst’s layout
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 20:00
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has shared an ADA chart, saying that he expects this Cardano native coin to push a few candles down.

Advertisement

ADA may rebound before resuming uptrend

Martinez has noticed sell signals on three-day and one-day ADA/USD charts. He pointed out that it suggests a potential pullback that ADA may undertake, printing from one to four red candles.

The analyst warned his followers on Twitter/X to watch out for that one and added that this might just be a short-term rebound of ADA before it resumes its glorious uptrend started earlier.

Since Tuesday this week, the ADA price has increased by a staggering 59.67%, reaching $0.6362. A small decline, though, that followed, pushed ADA a tiny 2.45% down. At the time of this writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.6199 on Coinbase.

On Friday, Cardano soared to the $0.5 level, and the Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson tagged popular rapper 50 Cent in his tweet with his song “In Da Club” to say “We are both in the same club now.”

Related
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement

Cardano scores new record in DeFi

As reported by U.Today earlier, Cardano has also reached a major milestone in the DeFi space. It has entered the top 10 list by total value locked (TVL), reaching a high of $343 million worth of ADA locked for profits.

Ethereum, Tron, Binance Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, Solana and Avalanche surpass Cardano by the size of their TVL so far as it sits on the last, 10th place of this list.

#Cardano News #ADAUSD
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
2023/12/09 20:02
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
2023/12/09 20:02
Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 9
2023/12/09 20:02
SHIB Price Analysis for December 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Cardano: Potential Short-Term ADA Pullback Predicted by Analyst
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Blast L2 TVL Over $830 Million, Upgrade Announced by Paradigm
Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
Solana's Bonk (BONK) Skyrockets by 213% in Just Days, Here Are Exciting Reasons
SHIB Price Analysis for December 9
SHIB Price Analysis for December 9
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9
Bitcoin (BTC) Below $25,000: Chances Revealed by Seasoned Trader
Bitcoin (BTC) Below $25,000: Chances Revealed by Seasoned Trader
XRP Price Shoots 7% in First Major Bullish Run in Days, Where Is Price Heading?
XRP Price Shoots 7% in First Major Bullish Run in Days, Where Is Price Heading?
Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run
Cardano (ADA) Sets for Best Weekly Close Since 2021 Bull Run
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Elon Musk's Grok AI Good for Crypto Research? DeFi Analyst Makes Things Clear
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Show all
Advertisement
AD