Cardano Reveals Project Catalyst Fund10 Winners

Several projects received substantial backing in this funding round, focusing on enhancing development, infrastructure, and the creation of decentralized applications

Input Output, Cardano's technology company, has announced the winners of its Project Catalyst Fund10 in a Thursday post on X.

The voting round witnessed a total distribution of 50 million ADA between 192 funded proposals, marking a 12.48% increase in votes cast from Fund9.

A diverse set of funded projects

Several innovative projects were funded as part of the latest round. They focused on advancements in development, infrastructure, and decentralized applications.

These include proposals aimed at the integration of frontend game engines, the enhancement of on-chain game hosting in the Cardano ecosystem, and the implementation of zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography to facilitate privacy and scalability within apps and games built on Cardano.

Notable projects, such as MLabs's Congested Testnet and Sundae Labs Hydra Transaction Stream Plugin, also received substantial backing.

