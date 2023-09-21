Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 21

Thu, 09/21/2023 - 14:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of Cardano (ADA) going to last?
Bulls could withstand the bears' pressure as most of the coins have come back to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA might have found a local support level of $0.2476. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. 

If it happens above that mark, buyers can seize the initiative, which might lead to a bounce back to the $0.25 area.

Image by TradingView

A completely opposite picture can be seen on the daily time frame, as the rate remains in the middle of the narrow channel. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.2450-$0.2550 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, bears continue their pressure as the price is near the support level of $0.2380. If the weekly candle closes below $0.24, there is a high possibility of seeing a support breakout.

ADA is trading at $0.2481 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

