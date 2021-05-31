Cardano Only Major Coin in the Green This May as Bitcoin Eyes Historic Drop. Here's How Other Top Altcoins Have Performed

Mon, 05/31/2021 - 19:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
May has been a disaster for all major coins, but Cardano remains in the green
Cardano Only Major Coin in the Green This May as Bitcoin Eyes Historic Drop. Here's How Other Top Altcoins Have Performed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitcoin is on track to record one of the biggest monthly drops in its entire history. 

The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $36,750 on the Bitstamp exchange, down roughly 36.5 percent from the monthly open. This would mark the third-biggest price plunge ever (behind only September 2011 and November 2018). 

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency got roiled by Tesla's U-turn on Bitcoin payments, Elon Musk's bearish tweets as well as China's intensifying crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. 

Elon Musk Explains Why He's Not Interested in Cardano, Ethereum, IOTA, and Other Coins

Cardano weathers the storm 

Ether has fared much better compared to Bitcoin. It is down by a "modest" 6 percent in May.    

Despite reclaiming the $1 level, XRP is preparing to print a 38 percent red candle. Still, this drop pales in comparison compared to the 66 percent plunge it recorded hot on the heels of the SEC lawsuit in December.            

After soaring to a new all-time of $0.73 earlier on May 8, Dogecoin is also set to finish this month in the red, currently trading at $0.31. It is currently down 39 percent together with Polkadot.       

Bitball Bitball

Binance Coin is the biggest laggard within the top 10, tanking by almost 45 percent this month.  

Meanwhile, Cardano is the only major cryptocurrency that is likely to finish this month in the green.  

Cardano
Image by tradingview.com
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

05/31/2021 - 19:35

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
