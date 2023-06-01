Cardano Mainnet Receives New Smart Contract Toolset Deployment: Details

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 15:15
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Builders can now integrate smart contracts with new toolset
Cardano Mainnet Receives New Smart Contract Toolset Deployment: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano builder Input Global Output (IOG) has announced that the Marlowe smart contract toolset is now live on the Cardano mainnet.

Marlowe is a suite of tools and a domain-specific language (DSL) for creating and executing smart contracts. Users can utilize Marlowe without having any programming or DSL technical knowledge.

Using the Marlowe language and smart contract toolset, users can build and run smart contracts on the Cardano mainnet.

Popular programming languages, including JavaScript, Typescript and Haskell, are all compatible with Marlowe. Because of this compatibility, developers can create, integrate and deploy contracts in a very natural way right out of the box.

The recently launched Marlowe is anticipated to add value to Cardano and the larger blockchain ecosystem by offering a collection of tools for quickly and easily creating smart contracts.

With Marlowe's initial release, developers and builders can easily design, test, deploy and integrate Cardano smart contracts into dApps and platforms.

IOG claims that partnerships with third-party providers in later iterations will make low-code tooling for deploying and running smart contracts possible.

Cardano boasts notable developments in May

IOG recently shared an update regarding the progress made in May, among which is core node release node v.8.0.0, which brings a new governance action that facilitates on-chain SPO polls.

Also, Lace, the first light wallet platform from Input Output Global (IOG), was upgraded to version 1.1.0. This release brings several UX improvements, new wallet recovery options and balances viewable in multiple fiat currencies.

The Hydra team also delivered the 0.10.0 release, which brings the first mainnet-compatible hydra-node and hydra-plutus scripts.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image USDC Stablecoin Launches Natively on Arbitrum (ARB)
06/01/2023 - 15:00
USDC Stablecoin Launches Natively on Arbitrum (ARB)
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image PEPE up 5% as Trading Volume Picks up Momentum, Is Meme Coin Revival Underway?
06/01/2023 - 15:00
PEPE up 5% as Trading Volume Picks up Momentum, Is Meme Coin Revival Underway?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Here's How XRP Can Be Used in Cross-Chain XRPL Developments
06/01/2023 - 14:45
Here's How XRP Can Be Used in Cross-Chain XRPL Developments
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov