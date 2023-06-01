Cardano Mainnet Receives New Smart Contract Toolset Deployment: Details

Builders can now integrate smart contracts with new toolset

Cardano builder Input Global Output (IOG) has announced that the Marlowe smart contract toolset is now live on the Cardano mainnet.

Marlowe is a suite of tools and a domain-specific language (DSL) for creating and executing smart contracts. Users can utilize Marlowe without having any programming or DSL technical knowledge.

Marlowe goes live: be the first to explore the power of #Marlowe's smart contract toolset.



Now that Marlowe has been audited & deployed to the #Cardano mainnet, early adopters can begin exploring and testing Marlowe's high-assurance capabilities.👇 https://t.co/nX1wyUZCLN — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) June 1, 2023

Using the Marlowe language and smart contract toolset, users can build and run smart contracts on the Cardano mainnet.

Popular programming languages, including JavaScript, Typescript and Haskell, are all compatible with Marlowe. Because of this compatibility, developers can create, integrate and deploy contracts in a very natural way right out of the box.

The recently launched Marlowe is anticipated to add value to Cardano and the larger blockchain ecosystem by offering a collection of tools for quickly and easily creating smart contracts.

With Marlowe's initial release, developers and builders can easily design, test, deploy and integrate Cardano smart contracts into dApps and platforms.

IOG claims that partnerships with third-party providers in later iterations will make low-code tooling for deploying and running smart contracts possible.

Cardano boasts notable developments in May

IOG recently shared an update regarding the progress made in May, among which is core node release node v.8.0.0, which brings a new governance action that facilitates on-chain SPO polls.

Also, Lace, the first light wallet platform from Input Output Global (IOG), was upgraded to version 1.1.0. This release brings several UX improvements, new wallet recovery options and balances viewable in multiple fiat currencies.

The Hydra team also delivered the 0.10.0 release, which brings the first mainnet-compatible hydra-node and hydra-plutus scripts.