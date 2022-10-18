Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Bitcoin SV

Tue, 10/18/2022 - 06:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano founder has shared his take on Bitcoin SV’s most recent legal threat
Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Bitcoin SV
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has weighed in on Bitcoin SV’s recent predicament by recalling that Bitcoin founder was, in fact, a single miner on the popular blockchain during its early days.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin Association, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization, announced that it would take legal action against a majority miner who is producing empty blocks while refusing to collect new transactions. Such malicious activity is negatively affecting other network participants, according to the organization.

Bitcoin Association is also seeking to freeze the miner’s block rewards, depriving them of revenue.

Related
3AC Hedge Fund Investigated by U.S. Regulators

The announcement attracted plenty of ridicule within the cryptocurrency community, with some claiming that such legal action would be completely toothless. Even some members of the shrinking Bitcoin SV community were seemingly puzzled by such a move since they believe that miners are within their right to produce empty blocks.

Bitcoin SV, which used to be a significant player in the crypto market after forking away from Bitcoin Cash during a bitter divorce in late 2018, has largely faded into obscurity. It is currently in 53rd place by market capitalization. The controversial Bitcoin fork is worth less than $1 billion.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since Start of Fall: Details
10/18/2022 - 09:38
SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since Start of Fall: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's How to Lose $15 Million While Being up 11,000 ETH in Profit, NFT Investor Shows
10/18/2022 - 09:11
Here's How to Lose $15 Million While Being up 11,000 ETH in Profit, NFT Investor Shows
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Crypto Bro Ridiculed for Buying NFT House
10/18/2022 - 08:58
Crypto Bro Ridiculed for Buying NFT House
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya