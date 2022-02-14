SundaeSwap (SUNDAE) Is Now Available for Trading on Bitrue Exchange

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has announced the addition of SundaeSwap token (SUNDAE) to its list of supported assets on its trading platform. The addition of the coin on the industry-leading exchange is a large step toward further adoption of the Cardano ecosystem’s products in the global blockchain space.

SundaeSwap is a decentralized trading protocol powered by the Cardano network, which has occupied a large portion of the crypto space’s attention since its initial launch in January 2022.

The community around the Cardano network has expressed its excitement with the new use case coming to the field, which is reflected in the chain’s token price increase by almost 50%.

Bitrue is a well-known supporter of Cardano’s projects. The exchange was the first trading platform to support the trading of Cardano native assets, which started in June 2021 with the launch of OccamFi. The exchange is also the only platform that supports community stakepools with contributions of two million ADA that have been delegated to pools by trusted community members.

The chief marketing officer at Bitrue has shared the company’s plans on the continuous support of Cardano through the year as it has already become an industry-leading chain on the level of Ethereum, Solana and others. The exchange is currently witnessing a huge number of promising projects that are powered by the Cardano network, which provides impressive speed and high throughput.

Bitrue is more than excited to open up trading pairs with SUNDAE coins, which is related to the first project that utilizes a new smart contract technology by Cardano. SundaeSwap is a leader in providing fair financial services by using decentralized networks for users around the globe, according to the exchange’s CMO, Adam O'Neill.

The exchange itself was launched in July 2018, which follows a diversification path in terms of trading. Bitrue is aiming to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to any person from anywhere in the world.

The exchange is developing at a rapid pace and is ready to provide the blockchain industry with new features and use cases. Trading of the SUNDAE/USDT pair will be open to all users on Feb. 14, 2022 (PST).