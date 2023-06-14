Cardano Developer Maestro Secures EMURGO Funding

EMURGO Ventures has invested in Maestro, a platform designed to boost the development of decentralized applications (dApps) using Cardano's blockchain technology
Cardano Developer Maestro Secures EMURGO Funding
EMURGO Ventures, the venture capital branch of the Cardano blockchain, recently revealed its investment in Maestro, a platform developed for blockchain coders.

Maestro's main purpose is to provide an environment for developers to create decentralized applications (dApps) using the Cardano blockchain technology.

The recent funding is anticipated to encourage the increased use of Cardano by simplifying the process for developers and businesses to create products and services on this platform.

Kaimin Hu, venture partner at EMV, views their partnership with Maestro as a step toward enabling more efficient global transactions via decentralized Web3 solutions on Cardano. Meanwhile, Maestro CEO, Marvin Bertin, sees the investment as a strategic partnership that aligns with their shared goal of optimizing the Web3 developer experience and enhancing the Cardano ecosystem.

Maestro presents an array of infrastructure services for Cardano, aiding developers in financing, building, and expanding their dApp initiatives.

The platform features an ISPO-as-a-service (Initial Stake Pool Offering), a fund-raising tool that also helps establish a community within the Cardano network.

Moreover, Maestro equips developers with tools for real-time monitoring of Cardano on-chain data, which is critical for the development of products and services.

Maestro also proposes tailored Layer-2 solutions for speeding up transactions and facilitating the scaling of developers' and businesses' Web3 applications.

