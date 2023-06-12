Cardano Community Strikes at Peter Brandt for Saying This

Mon, 06/12/2023 - 08:57
Arman Shirinyan
Despite his role and significance, some believe that legendary trader should stick to charts
Cardano Community Strikes at Peter Brandt for Saying This
Renowned chartist and veteran trader Peter Brandt recently found himself in hot water with the Cardano (ADA) community for his dismissive comments on altcoins. Brandt, an outspoken Bitcoin maximalist, declared that Bitcoin is the only bet in the crypto space that would finish the marathon, categorizing all others, including Ethereum (ETH), as wannabes or scams.

Brandt's comments did not sit well with the Cardano community, known for its dedication and active involvement. Supporters took to social media platforms to defend the credibility and value of the ADA network. They highlighted the robustness of the Cardano ecosystem, arguing that the network was built and maintained by a community of thousands of committed individuals running Cardano pools and nodes.

Furthermore, they pointed out that Cardano has more than 1.2 million wallets and a devoted team of over 1,000 builders who have been shaping the network for half a decade.

Cardano community members criticized Brandt's statement as a bear market maximalist perspective typical of someone from an older generation who does not fully grasp the complexity of the crypto ecosystem. They challenged his knowledge, suggesting that he should stick to his strength, analyzing charts, rather than commenting on intricate matters such as the functionality and utility of different cryptocurrency networks.

Furthermore, Brandt's comments ruffled the feathers of not just the Cardano community but also supporters of other crypto projects. Ripple (XRP) followers were among those who leapt to their token's defense, arguing that Brandt's understanding of the multi-faceted and diverse nature of the crypto space was limited.

While Bitcoin remains the undisputed leader in terms of market cap and global recognition, the value of robust, innovative altcoin networks like Cardano and Ethereum in shaping the future of the crypto and blockchain space cannot be underestimated.

