Cardano DeFi Boom Results in More Than 2 Million Transactions in Less Than a Month

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 17:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In the rapidly growing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, Cardano has emerged as a key player, recording a staggering 2 million transactions in May
Cardano DeFi Boom Results in More Than 2 Million Transactions in Less Than a Month
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano, a major player in the cryptocurrency space, recorded an impressive 2 million transactions in the month of May alone.

This impressive figure coincides with a period of exponential growth in Cardano's DeFi, which saw a leap of 180% in the total value locked (TVL), bringing the figure to a staggering $160 million.

The top contributors to Cardano's DeFi expansion included Minswap, Indigo, WingRiders, and Djed Stablecoin. Minswap, the largest Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the Cardano network, contributed most significantly with a total value locked (TVL) of $58.36 million.

Indigo followed suit with a TVL of $30.82 million, while WingRiders and Djed Stablecoin respectively reported TVLs of $15.27 million and $13.78 million.

Alongside the boom in DeFi transactions, Cardano's ecosystem has seen significant technological developments over the past week. The core technology team has made advancements in node, networking, and ledger technology, optimizing the functionality and efficiency of the network.

Related
Alarming Sign for XRP: Is Major Correction Imminent?
Cardano's wallets and services have also seen upgrades, with Lace adding the ability to import multi-address wallets into the Lace wallet, and Adrestia enhancing its balance TX library and database layer.

On the smart contract front, the Plutus and Marlowe teams have been hard at work, refining the network's smart contract capabilities. The teams have fixed bugs, conducted verification tests, and made strides in the formalization of sums-of-products in Untyped Plutus Core. Basho, Cardano's scaling solution, has also seen improvements with upgrades to the Hydra node.

The Voltaire team has facilitated community workshops and the Catalyst project announced the upcoming launch of Fund10. As the Cardano ecosystem continues to grow and innovate, these advancements illustrate Cardano's dedication to creating a robust and user-friendly platform for DeFi activities.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Getting Squeezed, Here's What That Means
05/26/2023 - 17:00
XRP Getting Squeezed, Here's What That Means
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Here's Why Cardano (ADA) Tokens Are Different from Other Blockchains'
05/26/2023 - 16:30
Here's Why Cardano (ADA) Tokens Are Different from Other Blockchains'
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Signals Price Turnaround After Breaking This Pattern
05/26/2023 - 16:15
Dogecoin (DOGE) Signals Price Turnaround After Breaking This Pattern
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide