Cardano Critic Says ADA Is Poised to “Plummet Down”

Mon, 11/21/2022 - 06:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
An Input Output executive has slammed a critic who said that the ADA cryptocurrency was poised to plummet down
Cardano Critic Says ADA Is Poised to “Plummet Down”
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tim Harrison, vice president of community and ecosystem at IOG, has hit back at Bitcoin maximalist Mike Alfred after the latter predicted that Cardano (ADA) would continue languishing away. 

Alfred claims that there is no interest in Cardano, adding that developers are apparently jumping ship. 

The Bitcoin maximalist also predicted that the price of ADA would end up dropping below the $0.20 level.

Harrison, however, argues that the “amazing” Cardano community keeps building. 

Alfred is known as one of the harshest Cardano critics. As reported by U.Today, he started spreading unsubstantiated rumors about a buyback program back in February. In response, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson threatened Alfred with litigation over the latter’s attempts to slander Cardano with false statements. 

After seeing a mild rally ahead of the much-hyped Vasil upgrade, the ADA token then started plunging lower together with other major currencies.

Related
Solana (SOL) Founder Unveils Big Blockchain Update: Details

According to data provided by CoinGecko, it is now down a whopping 90.02% from its record high. 

As reported by U.Today, a prominent cryptocurrency trader sees the price of ADA collapsing to the $0.16-$0.20 range. This would mark another 50% drop for the popular cryptocurrency. 

At the same time, Cardano ranks among the top blockchains in active developer count alongside Ethereum and Polkadot. 

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SOL and ETC Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2022 - 21:00
SOL and ETC Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here’s What’s Happening to Crypto Stolen from FTX
11/20/2022 - 17:45
Here’s What’s Happening to Crypto Stolen from FTX
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Demonstrates Bullish Behavior, Here's What Else Chart Hides
11/20/2022 - 14:43
XRP Price Demonstrates Bullish Behavior, Here's What Else Chart Hides
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev